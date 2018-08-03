Today’s Birthday (08/03/18). Domestic happiness blossoms this year. Faithful health and fitness practices provide a strong foundation. Discover new career possibilities. Summer epiphanies lead to a shift in a collaboration before you step into the spotlight. Your health and vitality grow this winter. Sharing love strengthens your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Money comes from unexpected sources. Plan your actions in detail, and stay flexible with changes. Bargain and deal. Keep your patience. Slow to avoid accidents.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for your own interests without trampling anyone. Things could seem chaotic. Make personal plans. Watch for pitfalls. Stay focused.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Think things over before jumping into action. Reflection and introspection provide useful organization and plans. Ignore old worries. Consider from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible with unexpected group circumstances and dynamics. Talk may go further than action. Recognize the value of the past. Keep things respectful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional test appears. Avoid arguments despite changes or confusion. Plan, and then adapt plans. All is not as it appears. Watch for opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes, travels and seminars reveal unimagined discoveries. Avoid distractions, and do your research. Look before you leap. Expect abrupt changes. Get creative and explore.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay patient and practical with money. Avoid blowing up at your partner. It’s not worth what it costs. Take a timeout when you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Inflexibility with expectations could cause friction between you and a partner. Stay objective. Change direction intuitively. Listen to all considerations before acting. Compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace if you need to. Use gentle pressure rather than force to avoid breakage. Nurture your physical health. Rest and eat well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Spontaneous surprises could change your plans. Bend like a reed in the wind. Romance could spark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Conserve resources, and stick close to home. Motivate family to make plans. Unexpected domestic matters require finesse and a flexible attitude. Discover hidden treasure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Research and writing projects take shape. Focus on words rather than action. Look at your subject from multiple angles. A brilliant idea is worth pursuing.
Celebrity birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 93. Singer Tony Bennett is 92. Actor Martin Sheen is 78. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 78. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 77. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 77. Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 69. Movie director John Landis is 68. Actress JoMarie Payton is 68. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 67. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 67. Actor Philip Casnoff is 64. Actor John C. McGinley is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington is 55. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 52. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 48. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 47. Actress Brigid Brannagh is 46. Actor Michael Ealy is 45. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 42. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 41. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 39. Actress Mamie Gummer is 35.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 34. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 34. Actor Jon Foster is 34. Actress Georgina Haig is 33. Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 33. Actress Tanya Fischer is 33. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 33. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 30.
Thought for Today: “Many of us spend half of our time wishing for things we could have if we didn’t spend half our time wishing.” — Alexander Woollcott, American critic (1887-1943)
