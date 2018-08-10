Today’s Birthday (08/10/18). Your garden flowers this year. Practice your game to improve it. Career possibilities spark. Contemplate options this summer before resolving challenges with your partner to gain power and confidence. Winter brings surging vitality. Keep planting seeds of love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Things may not be as they seem, especially with romance and love. Don’t flirt on company time. Verify facts from a second source. Stay diplomatic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Attend to family matters. Reaffirm a commitment. Tempers could flare. Keep looking for a workable compromise. Review instructions, and discuss the plan.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Catch up on reading and writing projects. Dig for the truth. Keep your opinions private, or risk a heckler. Do what’s most important quickly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Manage your finances carefully. Don’t forget an important task. Keep accurate records. Too much information could cause problems. Avoid miscommunications, and keep a low profile.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a creative tack with a personal project to minimize risk and expense. Get clear about what you want. Stick to basics. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your own internal wisdom. Consider where you’ve been and where you’re going. Clean house, and organize plans. The truth gets revealed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Teammates have brilliant ideas. Lend a helping hand. Talk things over and take time to untangle miscommunications. Let others know what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resist impulsive decisions or actions at work. They could get expensive. Think about consequences and secondary impacts. Take surveys, and listen for what’s needed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn from someone with experience. Explore new techniques. Practice reliable routines, and evolve into your own ideals. Navigate a controversy gracefully. Silence can be golden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Financial miscommunications could frustrate. Get terms in writing. Keep expenses low, and adapt to new circumstances. Assumptions could get challenged. Revise plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Share extra patience with your partner. Push your agenda, but do it gently. Avoid risky business or overspending. Reduce reasons to argue about money.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down, and watch your step. Action is required, but accidents and mistakes waste precious time. Listen to someone who can see your blind spots.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Rhonda Fleming is 95. Singer Ronnie Spector is 75. Actor James Reynolds is 72. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 71. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 69. Singer Patti Austin is 68. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 66. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 64. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 59. Actor Antonio Banderas is 58. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 57. Singer Julia Fordham is 56. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 55. Actor Chris Caldovino is 55. Singer Neneh Cherry is 54. Singer Aaron Hall is 54. Boxer Riddick Bowe is 51. Actor Sean Blakemore is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 51. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 50. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 47. Actress Angie Harmon is 46. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 45. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 44. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 39. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nikki Bratcher (Divine) is 38. Actor Aaron Staton is 38. Actor Ryan Eggold is 34. Actor Charley Koontz is 31. Actor Lucas Till is 28. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 21.
Thought for Today: “It is easier to make a saint out of a libertine than out of a prig.” — George Santayana, Spanish-born philosopher (1863-1952)
