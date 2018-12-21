Today’s Birthday (12/21/18). Teamwork produces big results this year. Back up will power with action and energy to win. Take charge this winter, and provide support through shared financial changes. A collaboration blossoms next summer, before a personal challenge shifts your attention. Together, you can work miracles.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Articulate visions for the future this Winter Solstice. Over the next four weeks, with the Sun in Capricorn, advance your career and assume more responsibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take profitable actions. Get into an expansion phase this month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Studies and travels present new ideas and experiences. Set your itinerary.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — This month favors your shared finances, with the Sun in Capricorn. Fine-tune your budget. Sign on the dotted line. Ask for more, and get it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan your next moves. Enter a four-week partnership phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Collaborate, negotiate and compromise for shared gain. Support another’s dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you make an important connection. You’re entering a busy month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Grow your physical health, fitness and vitality.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is getting attention. The next month gets fun under the Capricorn Sun. Share your affections with someone special. A romance heats up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Research your options. The next month is good for domestic renovation and interior decoration. Get into a homebody phase, with the Sun in Capricorn.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared profits. With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective. You learn quickly this month. Study a fascinating possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You and a partner connect on a deeper level. The next month, with the Sun in Capricorn, favors making money. Bring home extra bacon.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your exercise routines strengthen you. You’re in charge this month. You have an extra advantage, with the Sun in your sign. Take ambitious steps confidently.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax; enjoy finer things, like love and laughter. Make long-term plans this month. Enjoy peaceful solitude. Contemplate perfection, with the Sun in Capricorn.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Invite your posse to your place. Begin a four-week socially active phase. Your team is especially hot under the Capricorn Sun. Friends brighten your heart.
Celebrity birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 83. Actress Jane Fonda is 81. Musician Albert Lee is 75. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 74. Actor Josh Mostel is 72. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 70. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 68. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 68. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 66. Singer Betty Wright is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 64. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 63. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 62. Entertainer Jim Rose is 62. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 61. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 61. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 56. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 53. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 53. Actress Michelle Hurd is 52. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 52. Actress Karri Turner is 52. Actress Khrystyne Haje is 50. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 50. Actress Julie Delpy is 49. Country singer-musician Rhean Boyer (Carolina Rain) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 47. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 47. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 47. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 44. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 42. Actress Rutina Wesley is 40. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 36. Actor Steven Yeun is 35. Actress Kaitlyn Dever is 22.
Thought for Today: “Winter comes but once a year, And when it comes it brings the doctor good cheer.” — Ogden Nash, American humorist (1902-1971)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.