Today’s Birthday (12/28/18). Gain wisdom through community and friends this year. Passions spark when least expected. A winter spotlight illuminates you this winter, before a turning point with shared resources. New levels of partnership flower next summer, provoking a personal challenge. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept an offer of assistance. You can see what your partner needs. Hold hands on shaky ground. Together you can navigate a challenge. Make long-term plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay in rather than going out. Find what you need nearby. Maintain your work, health and fitness routines. Praise for your efforts comes from afar.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and spend time with a significant other. Discover and express passion, beauty and romance. Reaffirm commitments, and share possibilities. Love animates you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Authorize domestic improvements. Clean and beautify your space. The decisions you make now have long-lasting impact. Test paint colors before committing. Get creative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Read, research and write up your findings. Creative expression produces satisfying results. Make a delightful connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next two days could get lucrative. Update your image, website or portfolio. Offer excellent service and value. Your work is in demand.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re in a productive groove. Take charge, and determine what’s needed. You can learn new tricks; upgrade your skills, and apply them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and recharge. Your imagination and creativity flourish. Let your subconscious tackle a difficult puzzle. Meditate and rest in peaceful surroundings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. Make valuable connections through social events. Share support, resources and encouragement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Learn from the competition. A professional goal is within reach. Advance steadily, not recklessly, to resolve a challenge. Passions may seem intense. Victory is possible.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make a long-distance connection. Reach out and explore beyond your comfort zone. Investigate and study for exciting results. Discover unexpected beauty and hidden delights.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work out a financial puzzle with your partner over the next few days. Guard against technical glitches. Consider long-term investments. Find lucrative solutions.
Celebrity birthdays: Former UAW union president Owen Bieber is 89. Actress Nichelle Nichols is 86. Actress Dame Maggie Smith is 84. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 72. Funk musician Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste (The Meters) is 70. Actor Denzel Washington is 64. TV personality Gayle King is 64. Country singer Joe Diffie is 60. Actor Chad McQueen is 58. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 58. Actor Malcolm Gets is 55. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 49. Actress Elaine Hendrix is 48. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 45. Actor Brendan Hines is 42. Actor Joe Manganiello is 42. Actress Vanessa Ferlito is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 40. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 40. Actor Andre Holland is 39. Actress Sienna Miller is 37. Actress Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 36. Pop singer Kasey Sheridan (Dream) is 32. Actor Thomas Dekker is 31. Actress Mackenzie Rosman is 29. Pop singer David Archuleta is 28. Actress Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 17. Actor Miles Brown is 14.
Thought for Today: “Let no one underestimate the need of pity. We live in a stony universe whose hard, brilliant forces rage fiercely.” — Theodore Dreiser, American author (born 1871, died this date in 1945).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.