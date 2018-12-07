Today’s Birthday (12/07/18). Invent an inspiring dream for the next decade. Discipline with money earns high dividends. Discover health and work revelations. A profitable winter supports your new educational direction. Shared accounts expand this summer, coming in personally handy. Prioritize physical, mental and spiritual wellness by following love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with master teachers. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this Sagittarius New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Learn some fresh tricks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Love is the bottom line. Support each other through change and transformation. A partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Start a new chapter together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality under this Sagittarius New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers. Connect together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected news. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Scorpio New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a new financial chapter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels. Explore.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Discover something new about the past. Begin a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop a project from an idea to reality. Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities and prepare for an exciting project.
Celebrity birthdays: Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 90. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 87. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 86. Former Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., is 81. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 71. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 71. Country singer Gary Morris is 70. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 69. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 66. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 62. Actress Priscilla Barnes is 61. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 60. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 60. Actor Patrick Fabian is 54. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 53. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 52. Producer-director Jason Winer is 46. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 45. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 44. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 43. Latin singer Frankie J is 42. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 42. Actor Chris Chalk is 41. Actress Shiri Appleby is 40. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 39. Actress Jennifer Carpenter is 39. Actor Jack Huston is 36. Singer Aaron Carter is 31.
Thought for Today: “Any frontal attack on ignorance is bound to fail because the masses are always ready to defend their most precious possession — their ignorance.” — Hendrik Willem van Loon, Dutch-American journalist and lecturer (1882-1944)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.