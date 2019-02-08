Today’s Birthday (02/08/19). Benefit through community contribution this year. Consider purpose or mission. Domestic revelations illuminate. Fresh energy revitalizes your physical performance this summer, before an introspective organizational phase. Personal discoveries this winter lead your health and work practices in new directions. Friends inspire your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger today and tomorrow. Harmony may require effort. Don’t share unfinished work. Watch for structural problems. Pamper yourself with rest and hot water.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Rest, and recharge your energy. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Avoid controversy or fuss, and lay low. Peace and quiet soothes your spirit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Sometimes the best way to care for a friend is to let them be. Use finesse, rather than force or pressure. Listen more than you speak.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on getting the job done. Distractions could get expensive. Heed recommendations and warnings. Avoid arguments or controversy, and stick to basic objectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Widen your perspective. Consider alternative stories. Keep to practical destinations, and avoid stepping on toes. Check reservations for changes. Wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make payments, and send invoices. Keep your end of a bargain. Avoid irritating your partner’s sensitivities. Stay in communication to get through a tight spot.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner through a challenge. Avoid confrontation or conflict. Stick to frugal options and simple strategies. Pull your share of the load and more.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical routines without pushing too hard. Slow down to avoid accidents or injury. Prioritize health and wellness. A sunset walk would be nice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Handle the routine chores that keep your family running. Take out the trash. Keep your promises and bargains. Guard against overspending, overeating or overindulging.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family over the next few days. Clean up messes, and reduce clutter. Listen and share solutions. Get cozy and comfortable together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Research and writing projects can advance if you can avoid distractions. Sometimes you need to tear everything apart and put it back together again.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Generate income by providing valuable services. Your ideas are attracting attention. Share what you’re up to. Thank your supporters.
Celebrity birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 87. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 79. Actor Nick Nolte is 78. Comedian Robert Klein is 77. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 76. Singer Ron Tyson is 71. Actress Brooke Adams is 70. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 66. Author John Grisham is 64. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 63. Actor Henry Czerny is 60. The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 59. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 58. Rock singer-musician Sammy Llanas (The BoDeans) is 58. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 57. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 56. Actress Missy Yager is 51. Actress Mary McCormack is 50. Rock musician Keith Nelson is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 49. Actress Susan Misner is 48. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 45. Actor Seth Green is 45. Actor Josh Morrow is 45. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 42. Actor William Jackson Harper is 39. Actor Jim Parrack is 38. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 37. Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 35. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 34. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 33. Rock musician Max Grahn (Carolina Liar) is 31. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 31. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 29. Actress Karle Warren is 27.
Thought for Today: “If each man or woman could understand that every other human life is as full of sorrows, or joys, or base temptations, of heartaches and of remorse as his own... how much kinder, how much gentler he would be.” — William Allen White, American journalist (1868-1944)
