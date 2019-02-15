Today’s Birthday (02/15/19). Strengthen and grow through teamwork this year. Carefully strategize for best results. Try something new at home. Practice for summer action that leads you to introspection. An inspiring winter dream or vision leads you to make a healthy change. Maintain a support web with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Home restores your energy. There’s profit potential over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus. Carve out domestic time today and tomorrow to recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative and inventive. Envision an inspiring possibility. Keep your promises. Stand up for yourself. Write, broadcast and publish your views.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Plan, strategize and coordinate over the next six weeks. There’s more income available today and tomorrow. Stick to your budget, and savings can grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your comfort zone for a few days. Take powerful, coordinated action. Teamwork and practice leads to victory, with Mars in Taurus for six weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Conserve resources without worrying about money. Retreat from the world today and tomorrow. Your professional life is getting more exciting; rest and recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help over the next few days. Wherever you find yourself, reach out and make connections. Others share valuable perspectives on your research.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone influential. Stay gracious and positive in the spotlight. Lucrative opportunities beckon over the next six weeks. Give thanks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory today and tomorrow. Enjoy time with a fun travel companion. Collaboration reaches new levels over the next six weeks, with Mars in Taurus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Monitor shared finances. Handle accounting, tax, legal or insurance administration and documentation. Physical action energizes you for six weeks. Crank the power to 11.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Partnership gets you past a practical barrier. It could even get romantic; you’re beginning a six-week phase favoring fun and creative action for love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Demand for your work is rising. Balance activity with rest and good food. Home and family restore your spirit. Domestic improvements flower over six weeks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance and fun seduce you. Don’t get distracted by old fears, especially with your creative work. Go ahead and make mistakes. Listen powerfully and adjust.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Claire Bloom is 88. Author Susan Brownmiller is 84. Songwriter Brian Holland is 78. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 75. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 75. Actress-model Marisa Berenson is 72. Actress Jane Seymour is 68. Singer Melissa Manchester is 68. Actress Lynn Whitfield is 66. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 65. Model Janice Dickinson is 64. Actor Christopher McDonald is 64. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 60. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 60. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 59. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 56. Country singer Michael Reynolds (Pinmonkey) is 55. Actor Michael Easton is 52. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 51. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actress Alex Borstein is 48. Actress Renee O’Connor is 48. Actress Sarah Wynter is 46. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 46. Actress-director Miranda July is 45. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 43. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 43. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 40. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 39. Actress Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 36. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 35. Actress Natalie Morales is 34. Actress Amber Riley is 33. Actor Zach Gordon is 21.
Thought for Today: “Fools act on imagination without knowledge, pedants act on knowledge without imagination.” — Alfred North Whitehead, English philosopher (born this date in 1861, died 1947)
