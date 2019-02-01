Today’s Birthday (02/01/19). Friends are your true wealth, especially this year. Meditate, plan and strengthen your infrastructures. Expect domestic surprises. Summer energizes physical action, before time to balance and recharge. Winter brings an epiphany leading to new work and health practices. Your special people grow your heart stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional dream beckons. Don’t venture far; it’s not a good time for travel. An uncomfortable situation could arise. Provide impeccable work. Make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make travel or study plans, but don’t dash off. Avoid gambles or risk. Resist the temptation to splurge. Stay flexible, and adapt as you go.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Review the budget with your partner. Discipline with the numbers serves you well. Avoid arguments by sticking to basics. Find new ways to save resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true, especially if you do the homework. Actions may not go as planned; get expert advice where useful. Practice self-discipline.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work and healthy routines. Balance between action and rest. Reaffirm a commitment. You can outsmart the competition. Don’t fund a fantasy. Stick to basics.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look for love, and find it. Use finesse rather than force to referee a family quarrel. Work with what you have. Play by the rules.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Something you try doesn’t work. Avoid a conflict of interests. Clarify misunderstandings, and talk it over. Listen carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever, although a joke could backfire. Don’t share unfinished work. Watch for hidden expenses. Keep your word. Express respect and gratitude.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available, although unpredictable hurdles could arise. You’re testing the limits. Follow your budget. Don’t burn any bridges. Investigate options and possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge without stepping on anyone. Old beliefs get challenged. Don’t forget to do something you promised. Adapt to a surprising development. Postpone travel.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Hide out if necessary. Avoid travel or wasted energy. Consider long-term ramifications before committing. Routine builds strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hold meetings and coordinate efforts to realize a shared dream. Avoid impetuous decisions. Go for consensus, or postpone the discussion. Don’t take anything for granted.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Stuart Whitman is 91. Folk singer Bob Shane (The Kingston Trio) is 85. Singer Don Everly is 82. Actor Garrett Morris is 82. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 80. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 78. Comedian-actor-director Terry Jones is 77. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 76. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is 75. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 68. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy is 65. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 63. Actor Linus Roache is 55. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 54. Country musician Dwayne Dupuy (Ricochet) is 54. Actress Sherilyn Fenn is 54. Lisa Marie Presley is 51. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 51. Actor Brian Krause is 50. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 50. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 50. Actor Michael C. Hall is 48. Rock musician Ron Welty is 48. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 44. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 40. Country singer Julie Roberts is 40. Actor Jarrett Lennon is 37. Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 36. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 33. Actress-singer Heather Morris is 32. Actress and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 32. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 25.
Thought for Today: “To forgive is wisdom, to forget is genius.” — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.