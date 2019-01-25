Today’s Birthday (01/25/19). Friends bring good fortune this year. Private productivity satisfies. Anticipate home improvements and repairs. Shift things up with a partner this winter. This summer, physical action gets results, followed by a phase of rest and reflection. Find new inspiration next winter. Friends are your true wealth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A collaborative effort heats up. Energy builds between you and a partner. Channel it into what you’re creating together. Strengthen foundational support structures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Movement gets your heart pumping. Take on a physical challenge. Stick to tested routines. Don’t make assumptions. Slow down when necessary. Breathe deeply.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Your efforts pay off in spades. Friends provide an important connection. Get creative to avoid straining the budget. Express your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic renovations get farther now. A little paint makes a big difference. Find materials that you can repurpose. Beautify your home. Increase comfort levels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow and expand your networks. Engage with your audience directly. Listen and learn. Profit through communication that inspires action. Write, edit and polish.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get whatever you need. Maintain positive cash flow by energizing your actions and communications. Share the possibility of what you’re creating.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal goal is within reach. A sense of confidence energizes your moves. Accent classic styles with your own touch. You’re growing more attractive.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Listen and observe. Productive planning now leads to ease and efficiency later. Hide away with a hot mug of something, as you schedule and review.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts surge ahead with a little push. Add your support for a shared cause. Share expert studies and information. Others appreciate your work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Steady attention energizes your career. Participate in a larger conversation, and make valuable connections. Share and contribute. Profitable opportunities flower. Follow the money trail.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Look farther away. Long-distance connections lead to unexpected luck and beauty. Explore and study new flavors, sights and sounds. Take an educational journey.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner and family for shared gain. Your actions have outsize benefits. Energize a project that grows common value. Share the data.
Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Claude Gray is 87. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young is 74. Actress Jenifer Lewis is 62. Country musician Mike Burch (River Road) is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kina is 50. Actress China Kantner is 48. Actress Ana Ortiz is 48. Drummer Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) is 47. Musician Matt Odmark (Jars of Clay) is 45. Actress Mia Kirshner is 44. Actress Christine Lakin is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Alicia Keys is 39. Actor Michael Trevino is 34. Pop musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds to Summer) is 23. Actress Olivia Edward is 12.
Thought for Today: “The telephone, which interrupts the most serious conversations and cuts short the most weighty observations, has a romance of its own.” — Virginia Woolf, English author (1882-1941)
