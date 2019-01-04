Today’s Birthday (01/04/19). Teamwork realizes dreams this year. Provide your talents, sweat, equity and leadership. Romantic sparks fly unexpectedly. The spotlight shines your way this winter, before shared fortunes realign. Your partnership blossoms this summer, inspiring a new personal style. Collaboration increases the results, reach and fun.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discuss your ambitions with family. Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks. Raise the conversation level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. Enter a three-week expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Study options, and prepare to broaden your horizons.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Solve problems through logic. Collaborate on solutions. A three-week partnership phase begins, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communicate, compromise and negotiate win-win situations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A three-week partnership phase begins, with Mercury in Capricorn. Solve problems through logic. Collaborate on solutions. Communicate, compromise and negotiate win-win situations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — High energy levels propel your actions. Work smarter and faster. Begin a three-week physical power phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Stay connected with respected coaches.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use your creativity to share your message. For three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn, it’s easier to express your feelings and affection. Talk about love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a domestic phase over three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Apply creativity to home renovation. Share memories and traditions, and invent new family games.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice and learn voraciously. Begin a three-week study phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. It’s easier to express yourself. Communications are wide open.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pay more attention to finances for three weeks. It could get lucrative, with Mercury in Capricorn. Use your wits to win. Profit through communication. Discuss terms.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An intellectual phase dawns, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Discuss ways to support growth. Listen, study, write and express your views.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — A thoughtful period develops, with Mercury in Capricorn. Dreams could seem prophetic. Prioritize introspection and meditation over the next three weeks. Appreciate ritual and gratitude.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team coordination and communication flourishes, with Mercury in Capricorn. Work together and get farther, faster. Everything you need is in your network. Collaborate for shared gain.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Barbara Rush is 92. Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 89. Actress Dyan Cannon is 80. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 76. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 64. Actress Ann Magnuson is 63. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 63. Country singer Patty Loveless is 62. Actor Julian Sands is 61. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 59. Thought for Today: “What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.” — T.S. Eliot (1888-1965)
