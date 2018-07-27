Today’s Birthday (07/27/18). Family comes first this year. Maintain health and fitness practices. Changes in your industry or profession shift your view. Recharge with peace and privacy this summer before your romance takes a turn that leads to personal growth. Winter action gets your blood flowing. Take heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates a new social phase. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, greetings and goodbyes. Set long-range goals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning a new professional phase. This Aquarius Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Draw upon hidden resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new phase in an exploration. This Full Moon illuminates another educational direction. Experiment with concepts. To really learn, visit the source. Share your discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Aquarius Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reach a turning point in a partnership with this Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments to pass an obstacle or barrier.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reach a new level of physical health and fitness with this Full Moon. Review and revamp your skills and practices. Are you having enough fun?
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives. Friends offer good advice.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase. Grow the love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Profitable opportunities bloom under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Cash flows both directions, in and out. Keep track.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Push your own boundaries and limitations. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — One door closes as another opens. This Full Moon shines on a spiritual fork in the road. Ritual and symbolism soothe. Find inspiration in nature.
Celebrity birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 96. Sportscaster Irv Cross is 79. Actor John Pleshette is 76. Actress-director Betty Thomas is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 70. Singer Maureen McGovern is 69. Actress Janet Eilber is 67. Rock musician Tris Imboden (Chicago) is 67. Actress Roxanne Hart is 64. Country musician Duncan Cameron is 62. Comedian-actress-writer Carol Leifer is 62. Comedian Bill Engvall is 61. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 56. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 51. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 51.
Thought for Today: “We usually know what we can do, but temptation shows us who we are.” — Thomas a Kempis, German theologian (1380-1471)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.