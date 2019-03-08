Today’s Birthday (03/08/19). Your career, status and influence grow this year. Connect and collaborate for shared gain. Discover a magnetic attraction this summer, inspiring the redirection of a team project. Together, incredible results light up the winter, leading to new views on love, family and romance. Reap what you sow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the limelight. All this practice is paying off. An opportunity presents to further a personal dream. Smile and give thanks. Send handwritten notes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Balance emotion and reason. Stay patient with a resistor. Things may not make sense. Postpone judgments or assumptions. Wait for developments. Consider possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts surge ahead. Share what you’re learning. Contribute what you can. Keep your agreements. Delays are possible. Friends help make an important connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for a professional goal. Focus to fulfill a vision. Weigh pros and cons. Balance emotional as well as practical or financial factors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your understanding of a particular subject of fascination. You’re gaining valuable experience. Others ask your advice. Share your perspective. Consider the cultural context.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Resolve financial details with your partner. Send invoices or statements. Review budgets and plans. Make updates to track cash flow. Impeccable records make a difference.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with a partner. Rely on each other to save time and resources. Let the small stuff go, and focus on areas of common interest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects well on you. Maintain your fitness practices. Nurture your health and wellness. You’re gaining confidence.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Harmonize with a sweetheart. A romance develops naturally. Enjoy the company of someone attractive and interesting. Use your creativity to express what’s in your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic chores and upgrades support you. Clean an area of chaos or disorganization. Do laundry and prepare for what’s ahead. Savor simple luxuries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write your views. Report and document your unique perspective. Clarify a misunderstanding or controversy. Make an important connection. Reach out and touch someone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Income rises with increased action. Business picks up, and your work is in demand. Take advantage, and provide excellent service. Keep meticulous records.
Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 84. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 83. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 81. Baseball player-turned-author Jim Bouton is 80. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 75. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 74. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 73. Pop singer Peggy March is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 66. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 62. Singer Gary Numan is 61. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 60. Actor Aidan Quinn is 60. Country musician Jimmy Dormire is 59. Actress Camryn Manheim is 58. Actor Leon is 56. Rock singer Shawn Mullins (The Thorns) is 51. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 49. Actress Andrea Parker is 49. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 46. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 43. Actress Laura Main is 42. Actor James Van Der Beek is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 41. Actor Nick Zano is 41. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 40. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 40. Actress Jessica Collins is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kristinia DeBarge is 29.
Thought for Today: “There are things known and there are things unknown, and in between are the doors of perception.” — Aldous Huxley, English author (1894-1963)
