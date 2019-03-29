Today’s Birthday (03/29/19). Explore uncharted frontiers this year. Realize career goals with disciplined, coordinated action. Family celebrations brighten your summer, before a professional puzzle requires solving. Your work gains recognition next winter, leading to new directions with a home project. You’re learning valuable skills to advance your cause.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional discipline pays off. Celebrate your team accomplishments over the next few days. Unexpected emotions could surprise you. Keep digging for a clue.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on additional responsibilities today and tomorrow. Your influence is rising. Career opportunities are worth investigating. Forge ahead for a professional goal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Get out and explore. An investigation has your focus. Follow an interesting thread. Advance research pays off. Map out your itinerary, and consider options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Look for ways to increase efficiency and conservation of energy, resources, time and money. Manage financial obligations and agreements. Financial planning benefits your partnership.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with your partner. Compromise around differences. You don’t need to agree on everything. Reiterate common commitments, shared passions and goals. Speculate on romantic possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Being of service to others satisfies deeply. Offer your talents and performance. Raise the level of your work through diligent routines. Practice what you preach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Everything seems possible. Relax and speculate on romantic ideas and potential adventures with someone special. Dream up some fun, and get it started.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Set the stage by beautifying and improving your home. Add soft lighting and candles. Roast something delicious. Invite beloved people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach an intellectual breakthrough! Write your discoveries. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet contemplation. Step up to the next creative level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Love energizes your work. Profit potential increases with diligent efforts. Watch for hidden complications with a financial deal. Try a different power tactic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You can accomplish what you set yourself to. Make bold declarations and promises to advance a personal cause or passion. Provide leadership and vision.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide out, and get your homework done. Find a peaceful, soothing environment. Rest and prepare. Do laundry, and clean house. Savor hot water.
Thought for Today: “If men could foresee the future, they would still behave as they do now.” — Russian proverb
Celebrity birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 83. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 76. Comedian Eric Idle is 76. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 74. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 72. Actor Bud Cort is 71. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 64. Actress Marina Sirtis is 64. Actor Christopher Lambert is 62. Comedian-actress Amy Sedaris is 58. Model Elle Macpherson is 56. Actress Lucy Lawless is 51. Country singer Regina Leigh (Regina Regina) is 51. Country singer Brady Seals is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 43. Actor Chris D’Elia is 39. Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 38. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 31.
