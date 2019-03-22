Today’s Birthday (03/22/19). Explore fresh terrain this year. Steady action leads to career advancement. Household renovations sparkle this summer, before a work challenge grabs your attention. A professional opportunity pays off this winter, before family matters switch course. Share your discoveries with the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve financial matters with your partner. Professional advice may come in handy. A balanced checkbook is only one piece of the puzzle. Tend your garden.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Distractions and time-consuming opportunities abound. Handle an agreement that you’ve been putting off or avoiding with a partner. Get it over with. Restore your word.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t waste your physical energy. Use it for exercise, to build strength and practice movements. Your work is picking up steam. Avoid sudden stops or starts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Love blossoms when least expected. Enjoy the company of someone attractive. You’re developing a new perspective. Focus on the heart of the matter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pour your love into home and family for a few days. Have patience with unpredictable circumstances. Things could seem chaotic or disordered. Keep cleaning up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected news could shake things up. Catch your breath. Wait for developments before rendering judgment. Share soothing, gentle words. Express support, kindness and understanding.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Accept generous support, and offer it when you can. Pay it forward. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Make new arrangements when needed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Don’t tromp on anyone. Call if you’re going to be late. Indulge your desire for personal time. Pamper yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Do the work behind the scenes that allows for powerful action later. Sort, file and organize. Clean and clear out clutter. Rest and recharge your batteries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies and friends over the next few days. Coordinate changes with plans. Guard against impetuous moves. Postpone expansion. Talk it over.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — New career opportunities could include a test, challenge or puzzle. Compete for greater responsibilities and influence. Focus, and winning is a distinct possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Fly away, little bird. Your wings are missing the breeze. Conditions are better for long-distance connections. Explore your subject from another view.
Thought for Today: “Better to be alone than with a bad companion.” — Spanish expression
Celebrity birthdays: Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 89. Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 89. Actor William Shatner is 88. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 85. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 84. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 78. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 76. Writer James Patterson is 72. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 71. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 71. Actress Fanny Ardant is 70. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 67. Country singer James House is 64. Actress Lena Olin is 64. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 62. Actor Matthew Modine is 60. Country musician Tim Beeler is 51. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 48. Actor Will Yun Lee is 48. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 47. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 44. Actress Anne Dudek is 44. Actor Cole Hauser is 44. Actress Kellie Williams is 43. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 43. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 42. Actress Tiffany Dupont is 38. Rapper Mims is 38. Actress Constance Wu is 37. Actor James Wolk is 34. Rock musician Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.