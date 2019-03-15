Today’s Birthday (03/15/19). You’re a professional rock star this year. Coordinated collaboration broadens your reach. New love inspires your family this summer, before community challenges require action. Together, achieve a prime accomplishment this winter, before a romantic twist reveals new plot possibilities. Practice listening for passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk about a home renovation you’ve been dreaming about. Make a practical upgrade without overspending. Avoid distractions, and stick to the budget.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review instructions before attempting to teach anyone. Discuss plans. Communications seem unreliable. Allow extra time for traffic. What you’re learning has practical applications.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — To find out what’s going on, follow the money. Business picks up, and your work is in demand. Provide excellent services and satisfying results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about personal dreams. Reality could look differently than the vision or fantasy you have. Get specific. Imagine the obvious steps to take.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Hold off on making a big change. Organize and plan. Imaginative strategies get results. Private productivity percolates while distraction slows the action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your promises with a group responsibility. The impossible seems accessible. If you can’t do something, stay in communication. Take advantage of an unusual opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a professional dream. Meditate and plan for later action. Let your imagination run wild. Avoid gossip or rumors. Connect with your ideal team.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — An outing could get postponed. Research reservations and routes. Domestic comforts could prove seductive. Whether to stay or go? Monitor conditions, and stay flexible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — New information threatens an assumption. Stay optimistic, while avoiding risk. Leave nothing to chance. Waste not, want not. Feed for growth. Imagine your team ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner before investing time, money or energy into something new. Dreams can come true. Planning and coordination help. Strategize together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Guard private time for health, fitness and wellness practices. Prioritize time for yourself. Movement energizes you. Physical action gets results. Stick to basics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t give up on someone you love. Prioritize matters of the heart, fun with friends and creative collaboration. Relax, and enjoy sweet company.
Celebrity birthdays: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 86. Actor Judd Hirsch is 84. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 81. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 79. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 78. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 76. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 73. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 72. Actress Frances Conroy is 66. Actor Craig Wasson is 65. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 64. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 62. Actress Park Overall is 62. Movie director Renny Harlin is 60. Model Fabio is 58. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 57. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rockwell is 55. Actor Chris Bruno is 53. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 51. Actress Kim Raver is 50. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 47. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 45. Actress Eva Longoria is 44. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 44. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 42. Rapper Young Buck is 38. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 36. Rock musician Ethan Mentzer is 36. Actor Kellan Lutz is 34. Actress Caitlin Wachs is 30.
Thought for Today: “You can’t copy anybody and end with anything. If you copy, it means you’re working without any real feeling.” — Billie Holiday, American singer (1915-1959)
