Today’s Birthday (05/03/19). Shared accounts turn golden this year. Steady contribution builds strong foundations for future expansion. Write a summer masterpiece before education or travel redirects your attention. Expand your territory next winter, before taking a new tack with a creative project. Flower through community connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Delays or structural problems could stall your revenue stream. Keep confidences, especially about money. Handle responsibilities on time, and stay in communication for profitable results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on a personal matter. Keep your patience, and save time overall. Something you try may not work. Discover an underlying truth. Use brains over brawn.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — An unexpected development could change everything. Lay low to think things over. Speak with someone who empowers you. Consider your heart’s desire. Recharge and adapt.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Compromise with a team challenge. No stretching the truth now; not even a little. Upgrade the integrity of your efforts. Talk is cheap. Pull together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional opportunity is worth pursuing. Navigate obstacles with persistence and determination. Find a way around with patience and a sense of humor.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Remember earlier adventures as you chart your course. Discover unexpected sights and hidden treasures. Take the road less traveled, and enjoy the journey.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unplanned income opportunities (and/or expenses) could disrupt your routines. Adapt, and make contingency plans. Don’t rush into anything; consider options, and consult an expert.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner, and weigh your own considerations to make a decision. Check assumptions against hard data. Keep communication channels open. Collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen foundational issues with your work, health and fitness. Practice routines despite disruption or distraction. Stifle rebellious tendencies. Avoid your kryptonite. Use what you have.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Communications could misfire. Postpone a difficult conversation for better conditions. Adapt to changing news. Count your blessings, and focus on what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. A domestic disruption requires adaptation. Don’t make expensive promises. Tempers could be short. Feed everyone, and get enough rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Ask for what you want, and you might even get it. Keep watching for openings. Make a persuasive case. Practice your pitch, and refine it.
Thought for Today: “Hatred is gained as much by good works as by evil.” — Niccolo Machiavelli, Italian political philosopher (born this date in 1469, died 1527)
Notable birthdays: Actor Alex Cord is 86. Singer Frankie Valli is 85. Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is 77. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 76. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 73. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 70. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 69. Singer Christopher Cross is 68. Country musician Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 62. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 60. Former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is 58. Country singer Shane Minor is 51. Actress Amy Ryan is 51. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 49. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 48. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 48. Country-rock musician John Neff is 48. Country singer Brad Martin is 46. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 44. Actress Christina Hendricks is 44. Actor Dule Hill is 44. Country singer Eric Church is 42. Actress Tanya Wright is 41. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 35. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 32. Actress Jill Berard is 29. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison is 24. Rapper Desiigner is 22.
