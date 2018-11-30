Today’s Birthday (11/30/18). Consider your spirit’s path this year. Financial discipline produces satisfying results. Listen to your body and spirit for growing vitality. A winter raining silver inspires an educational shift. Rising shared fortunes this summer come before a financial barrier. Stay true to yourself for highest gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Maintain your physical practices and routines despite distraction. There may be an argument about who is in charge. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize health and wellness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Work out plans before taking action. A seemingly attractive option may be less so upon inspection. Relax and wait for developments.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Household matters have your attention. Invest in home and family. Make repairs and structural upgrades. Improve the functionality of your space. Prioritize practical minimalism.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Distractions and daydreams could lead to mistakes. Edit your message carefully before hitting “send.” Consider potential consequences of your words and actions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make financial plans. Income rises with discipline and focus. Dreamy fantasies distract from practical realities. Avoid extra expense and effort by budgeting carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine your vision completed. You can realize a personal passion project with discipline. Review plans and groundwork today, and schedule action for later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down or risk breakage. An obstacle or barrier requires careful consideration to navigate. Review different options. Make practical plans in private. Rest and think.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence with a group project. Show leadership without dominating. Delegate and coordinate. Avoid controversy, jealousies or politics. Share diplomacy and common purpose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career gains come with steady, consistent actions. Maintain momentum. You can find the necessary funding. Plot the steps required, and then advance one by one.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t hurry down the road. Slow down to avoid accidents. Avoid reckless or spontaneous moves. Advance with eyes wide open. Watch the scenery, and savor beautiful moments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Old assumptions get challenged. Review financial plans, and plug any leaks. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Handle practical details with your partner.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A structural barrier with a partnership challenges. Slow down, and look around. There may be solutions hidden in plain sight. Reality clashes with fantasy.
Today’s Birthdays: G. Gordon Liddy is 88. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 81. Movie director Ridley Scott is 81. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 75. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 73. Playwright David Mamet is 71. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 66. Musician Shuggie Otis is 65. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 64. Singer Billy Idol is 63. Historian Michael Beschloss is 63. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 61. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 61. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 56. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 55. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 53. Rock musician Mike Stone is 49. Music producer Steve Aoki is 41. Singer Clay Aiken is 40. Actor Billy Lush is 37. Actress Elisha Cuthbert is 36. Actress Kaley Cuoco (KWOH’-koh) is 33. Model Chrissy Teigen is 33. Actress Christel Khalil is 31. Actress Rebecca Rittenhouse is 30. Actress Adelaide Clemens is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.