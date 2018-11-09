Today’s Birthday (11/09/18). The sky is the limit this year. Discipline with your art reaps a beautiful reward. Find an unexpected ally. Your muses serenade you this winter, inspiring shifting career priorities. An educational breakthrough this summer prepares you for an artistic puzzle. Follow your creative passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue an educational goal. Study your options. What do you want to learn? Explore and sample different points of view. Travel and research.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can get what you need. Review resources and reserves. Rake in a bumper harvest, and put up provisions for the future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with someone interesting and talented. Enjoy a mutual passion together. Share resources and support. Time flies when you’re having fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your health and fitness reaches new heights with practice. Keep in action. Imagine perfection, and go through the moves. Put your love into your work.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance mingles and swirls in light-hearted banter. Together you’re much smarter. Share secrets and excellent fun with someone attractive. Give in to a magnetic pull.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy sweet domesticity. Beautify your surroundings. Cook up something delicious, and share with family and friends. Savor the fruits of your garden.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your creative muses sing to you. Express your heart in your work. Write, broadcast and publish your views. You’re especially brilliant. Capture the spark.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities abound. Dive in, and rake in the bucks. You can do more than you thought. Pay back a debt. Stash funds in savings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong, confident and creative. Keep your feet on the ground. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility. Gourmet dining is on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge while you contemplate upcoming events and milestones. Conclude old projects to focus on newer, more interesting work. Listen to your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You get farther with a powerful team. Go for a big prize. Coordinate efforts for efficiency and ease. Offer your skills and leadership. Celebrate together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your influence and status is on the rise. Start out with optimism. Focus on new professional targets, and practice to advance. Prepare for inspection.
Celebrity birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 83. Actor Charlie Robinson is 73. Movie director Bille August is 70. Actor Robert David Hall is 70. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 67. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 66. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 59. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 58. Actress Ion Overman is 49. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 48. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 48. Actor Jason Antoon is 47. Actor Eric Dane is 46. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 40. Country singer Corey Smith is 39. Country singer Chris Lane is 34. Actress Emily Tyra is 31. Actress Nikki Blonsky is 30. Actress-model Analeigh Tipton is 30.
Thought for Today: “Half the world is composed of people who have something to say and can’t, and the other half who have nothing to say and keep on saying it.” — Robert Frost, American poet (1874-1963)
