Today’s Birthday (04/08/19). Strength grows through diversity, especially this year. Professional growth comes with consistent action. Discover hidden gold. Home renovations and upgrades nurture your family this summer, before your work calls you in new directions. Next winter brings professional accomplishments that inspire domestic changes. Explore, savor and discover.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Writing and creative projects blossom. It’s easier to concentrate. Brilliant ideas abound. Your heart and intellect are in alignment. Avoid distractions and illusions. Everything seems possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Monitor to maintain positive cash flow. A lucrative door opens. Move quickly, and grab it. Imagine even greater successes while staying in action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re more assertive today and tomorrow. Verify the investment of time and money before launching into a new personal project. Discover a stroke of genius.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish your work in private over the next few days. Slow down. Avoid controversy or fussing. Consider options before making a decision. Set long-range goals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork gets a big job done. Communicate with your community. Invite participation. Ask for what the project needs. Share resources and valuable information.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue professional opportunities. Sign contracts, and launch creative projects. Keep to practical priorities. Work could cut into your personal time. Make it worth it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The news could affect your travel plans. Expand your horizons. Make long-distance connections. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously. Reach out and explore.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication benefits your shared finances. Stick to basics. Coordinate your efforts for a common goal. Avoid wasting money. A rush job could interrupt scheduled programming.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise and work out solutions with your partner over the next few days. Coordinate your efforts for greater ease. Encourage each other. Collaborate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results today and tomorrow. Address an uncomfortable situation head on. Use finesse rather than force. Practice for gentle strength and ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic illusions could dissipate. Things may not be as they seemed. A temporary clash between love and money could erupt. Inspire another with your example.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects benefit from physical action, communication and creativity. Avoid reckless spending. Clear clutter, and toss the superfluous. Nurture your family.
Thought for Today: “Computers are useless. They can only give you answers.” — Pablo Picasso, Spanish artist (born 1881, died this date in 1973)
Celebrity birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 93. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 82. Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek is 79. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 78. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 78. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 77. Actor Stuart Pankin is 73. Rock musician Steve Howe is 72. Former House Republican Leader Tom DeLay is 72. Movie director John Madden is 70. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 68. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 64. Actor John Schneider is 59. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 58. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 57. Singer Julian Lennon is 56. Actor Dean Norris is 56. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 56. Rapper Biz Markie is 55. Actress Robin Wright is 53. Actress Patricia Arquette is 51. Actor JR Bourne is 49. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 49. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 48. Actress Emma Caulfield is 46. Actress Katee Sackhoff is 39. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 38. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 35. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 35. Actress Kirsten Storms is 35. Rock musician Jamie Sierota is 26. Actress Sadie Calvano is 22.
