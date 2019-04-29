Today’s Birthday (04/29/19). Rake in the gold together this year. Schedule and prepare your educational itinerary with care. Your creative communications flourish this summer, before a shift in your exploration. Next winter brings an exciting educational journey, motivating a shift in your story. Provide a voice of inspiration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 5 — Settle into a peaceful spot with privacy for contemplation. Review your plans, dreams and visions. What’s on your bucket list? An interesting opportunity sparks your curiosity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant ideas spark in conversation between friends. Share information, ideas and resources. Take another’s idea, and give it a perfect twist. Create new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional opportunity surprises you. It includes a test or challenge. You may discover an insider advantage. Follow an elder’s sage advice. Envision winning.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Get out and explore. Wander, trek and investigate. Discover unexpected treasure. Friends help you advance. Share your journey with someone fascinating. Visit a loved one.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a golden opportunity for a rewarding benefit. Collaborate for shared gain. Together, you can pull in a nice harvest. Save for something special.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk strategy with someone you respect and admire. An intriguing idea warrants attention. What could be possible? Come up with a coordinated plan.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep to your physical and health routines. A dream seems within reach. Luck follows good work. Practice to provide the best results you can.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. You may find yourself holding a fabulous hand. Relax, and engage with talented players. Have fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A domestic vision can be realized. Imagine your place the way you want it. What would it take? Assess family needs and desires.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative inspiration sparks when least expected. Take an idea, and run with it. Get advice, but make your own decisions. Express your vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Extra silver becomes available. Stick to your budget and plan. Keep your objective in mind. Tap into a secret source. Discover nice perks and benefits.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. You’re energized and ready to make changes for the better. Good planning increases your holdings. Completion leads to new status. Power on.
Thought for Today: “An education isn’t how much you have committed to memory, or even how much you know. It’s being able to differentiate between what you know and what you don’t.” — Anatole France, French author and critic (1844-1924)
Notable birthdays: Actor Keith Baxter is 86. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 83. Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff is 81. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 77. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 76. Singer Tommy James is 72. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 69. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 69. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 65. Actor Leslie Jordan is 64. Actress Kate Mulgrew is 64. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 62. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 61. Actress Eve Plumb is 61. Rock musician Phil King is 59. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 56. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 53. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 51. Actor Paul Adelstein is 50. Actress Uma Thurman is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 49. Rapper Master P is 49. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 48. Country singer James Bonamy is 47. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 47. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 46. Actor Tyler Labine is 41. Actress Megan Boone is 36. Actress-model Taylor Cole is 35. Actor Zane Carney is 34. Pop singer Amy Heidemann (Karmin) is 33. Pop singer Foxes is 30. Actress Grace Kaufman is 17.
