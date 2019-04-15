Today’s Birthday (04/15/19). What you’re learning pays off this year. Maintain persistent routines for professional growth. Fall into a lucrative situation. Savor summer fun with family before a new career phase. Reach a professional peak next winter, leading to a new domestic plot twist. Explore and learn.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Don’t get sidetracked. Avoid risky business, and stick to practical priorities. Plan actions before launching. Research before committing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance blossoms today and tomorrow. Think things over before acting. Get family aligned on the plan you’re considering. Strengthen foundational structures. Build for love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Discipline with planning and preparation supports your home renovation projects. It’s too early to tear things apart. Figure out where everything will go first.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Edit your work before submitting. Consider the context and tone. Distractions abound. Focus to meet deadlines. Preparation and organization pay off in spades.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review accounts and budgets before committing to new expenses or purchases. Monitor cash flow for positive growth. Organize for clarity. Avoid shortfalls through advanced planning.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise personal plans for shifting circumstances. Build strength to grow options. Self-discipline serves you well. Consider long-term visions. List steps to steadily create that new reality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Privacy and peace soothe and restore you. Review plans, and revise for current situations. Avoid travel or expense. Settle in to complete a project.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make social plans. Prepare for events, meetings and gatherings by laying solid groundwork. Make reservations and arrangements. Stay objective in a tense situation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Organize and prepare your work. A professional challenge or objective requires careful planning. Resolve a sticky issue in the design phase. Save time and money.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Plan a vacation or trip. Work out the dates, schedule and itinerary. Do your homework for a wonderful experience. Spontaneity is fine, with backup options.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize for maximum benefit. Collaborate and join forces. Keep things respectful and professional. Plug financial leaks. Values may get tested.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — A partner’s opinion is important. Listen to another perspective on a shifting situation. Hold your commentary until you have all the facts. Keep your promises.
Thought for Today: “We do not know what we want and yet we are responsible for what we are — that is the fact.” — Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher (born 1905, died this date in 1980).
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Claudia Cardinale is 81. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 79. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 76. Actor Michael Tucci is 73. Actress Lois Chiles is 72. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 72. Actress Amy Wright is 69. Columnist Heloise is 68. Actor Sam McMurray is 67. Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 60. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 58. Singer Samantha Fox is 53. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 52. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 51. Actor Flex Alexander is 49. Actor Danny Pino is 45. Actor Douglas Spain is 45. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 41. Actor Luke Evans is 40. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 39. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 38. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 37. Actress Alice Braga is 36. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 36. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 35. Actress Samira Wiley is 32. Actress Leonie Elliott is 31. Actress Emma Watson is 29. Actress Maisie Williams is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.