Today’s Birthday (04/01/19). Explore fresh terrain this year. Steady routines grow your professional skills. You could hit the jackpot! Begin a new domestic phase this summer, before professional changes reveal unconsidered options. Your career leaps ahead next winter, leading to domestic renewal. Try new flavors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful spot to think. Review priorities and make plans for a few days. New income or a delightful discovery is possible. Visualize perfection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get more done and have more fun with friends, especially today and tomorrow. Stay in communication with your team. Beneficial and profitable opportunities beckon.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Take charge for the results you want. Devote attention to a challenge or test. Balance the numbers. Close a deal or sign papers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel and education hold your focus. Explore a fascinating thread or vista. Friends make a trip more fun. Pack lightly. Plan your route and itinerary carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle finances over the next few days. Avoid arguments or fussing. Things could seem chaotic or in a state of flux. Consider potential pitfalls.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership expands your results. Share the load. Listen to intuition. Avoid hassles or arguments by letting the small stuff go. Let magnetism draw you together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on physical work, labors and fitness. Fulfill promises. If you encounter resistance, slow down. Don’t force an issue or movement. Take it easy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Passions can get riled up. Keep it behind closed doors. Secrets can get revealed. Someone finds you attractive. Share a magical moment or several.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Domestic projects satisfy multiple objectives. Fix something before it breaks. Beautify your space while cooking up something delicious for worker bees. Your greatest strength is love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An intellectual puzzle tempts you to sift through facts and data. Walk and think. Do the homework, and write your conclusions. Your research could get fruitful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Leave your money where it is. Don’t let someone else spend it frivolously. Values could get tested. Discover another revenue source. Your work is in demand.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re ready to make improvements. Take charge of your destiny. Assertiveness works. A personal insight or epiphany reveals a hidden truth. Generate harmonious results.
Thought for Today: “The only sin is mediocrity.” — Martha Graham, American modern dance pioneer (born 1894, died this date in 1991)
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Jane Powell is 90. Actor Don Hastings is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 80. Actress Ali MacGraw is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 80. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 71. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 69. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 69. Actress Annette O’Toole is 67. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 66. Singer Susan Boyle is 58. Actor Jose Zuniga is 57. Country singer Woody Lee is 51. Actress Jessica Collins is 48. Rapper-actor Method Man is 48. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 47. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 46. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 44. Actor David Oyelowo is 43. Actor JJ Field is 41. Singer Bijou Phillips is 39. Actor Sam Huntington is 37. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 37. Actor Matt Lanter is 36. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 34. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 33. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 32. Actor Asa Butterfield is 22. Actor Tyler Wladis is 9.
