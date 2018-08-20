Today’s Birthday (08/20/18). Fill your home with love this year. Regular physical practices grow strength and stamina. Watch for a professional break. Consider options this summer before shifting priorities redirect a partnership for greater personal satisfaction and confidence. Record physical performance energizes this winter. It’s all for family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next two days bring career movement. Previously-laid plans play out. A dream could come true. Do the homework. Stick close to the basic structure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and explore over the next two days. Discover solutions through another’s experience or your own. Good news comes from far away. Make long-distance connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Opposites attract, especially through tomorrow. Talk about shared finances. Responsibilities fall into place. Thrift and self-discipline pay off. Regular small amounts grow over time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration grows naturally. Your talents mesh. Partnership takes a shared goal further. Develop a mutual attraction. The temperature rises over the next two days.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect today and tomorrow. Your physical routine builds strength and stamina. Balance action with rest and good food. Nurture your health and vitality.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams materialize. Love is the bottom line; pursue it where it takes you. Things fall together. Express your honest admiration. Share a mutual passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The next two days favor making home improvements. Choose balancing colors and styles. Practical functionality takes priority. Research for best quality and value.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Conversations get productive and valuable. Learn new tricks and ideas. Opportunities arise in communication. Exceed expectations and deadlines. Generate positive buzz.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills, and manage financial obligations. Adapt to changes. Make bargains, negotiate sales or deals and sign on the dotted line. You’re on a roll.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want to make happen. Tally up what you have and what’s still needed. Your self-discipline inspires others. Follow through.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Lay low, and take it easy. Allow yourself time to process recent events. You may feel especially sensitive. Gain comfort from familiar routines.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate with a group endeavor. Figure out who will do what. Keep your part of the bargain. Coordinated action produces triumphant results.
Today’s Birthdays: Writer-producer-director Walter Bernstein is 99. Boxing promoter Don King is 87. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 85. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 83. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 74. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 72. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 71. Actor Ray Wise is 71. Actor John Noble is 70. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 70. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 66. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 66. Actor-director Peter Horton is 65. TV weatherman Al Roker is 64. Actor Jay Acovone is 63. Actress Joan Allen is 62. Movie director David O. Russell is 60. TV personality Asha Blake is 57. Actor James Marsters is 56. Rapper KRS-One is 53. Actor Colin Cunningham is 52. Actor Billy Gardell is 49. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 48. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan is 48. Rock musician Brad Avery is 47. Actor Misha Collins is 44. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 43. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 39. Actor Ben Barnes is 37. Actress Meghan Ory is 36. Actor Andrew Garfield is 35. Actor Brant Daugherty is 33. Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 26.
Thought for Today: “Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole of humanity.” — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian author (1918-2008).
