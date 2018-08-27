Today’s Birthday (08/27/18). Weave a stronger web of networks and connections this year. Practice to strengthen your game. Travel and research unveil new frontiers. Friends pull together this summer before changes affect your health and work, inspiring bold new dreams and visions. Winter passion flowers. Grow your love levels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your professional stature and influence rise, with Mars direct in Capricorn. Pour energy into moving your career forward. Advance toward an exciting project.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore your world. Travel, study, and investigate new frontiers with Mars direct in Capricorn. Words and efforts go farther now.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Cash flows in with renewed vigor, now that Mars is direct. Wipe out debt, and build up savings with this surge. Contribute to grow family fortunes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership feels supercharged, with Mars direct in Capricorn. Collaborative actions have greater power. Take on big goals and dreams. Together, you can do anything.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Power into physical activities and practices, with Mars direct in Capricorn. Nurture your health with high-quality foods and medicine. Steady action gets fabulous results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put your action and energy where your heart is. Your passion is on the rise, with Mars stationing direct in Capricorn. Romance builds to a crescendo.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Put your back into home renovation, beautification and repairs. Your energy builds for domestic projects, with Mars direct. A little paint goes a long way.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication lines flow freely, with Mars direct. Get the word out to promote an inspiring possibility. Polish and edit public statements. Creative projects flower.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get a turbo boost for your income, with Mars direct. Your career surges ahead. Find efficiencies, and apply them for increased ease. Pursue lucrative projects.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A personal ambition flowers, with Mars direct in your sign. Use your superpowers for good. Pour energy into realizing a dream. Dress the part.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Plan your moves in detail. Clean, sort and organize, with Mars direct in Capricorn. Pursue reflection, introspection and peace. Meditate on health and healing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordination amplifies your reach, with Mars direct. Teamwork fans a spark into flame. Act for a community cause. Direct energy toward a matter of heart.
Celebrity birthdays: Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 86. Musician Daryl Dragon is 76. Actress Tuesday Weld is 75. Actor G.W. Bailey is 74. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 74. Actress Marianne Sagebrecht is 73. Country musician Jeff Cook is 69. Actor Paul Reubens is 66. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 65. Actor Peter Stormare is 65. Actress Diana Scarwid is 63. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 62. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 57. Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 56. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 49. Actress Chandra Wilson is 49. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 48. Actress Sarah Chalke is 42. Actor Aaron Paul is 39. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 39. Actor Shaun Weiss is 39. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 37. Actress Amanda Fuller is 34. Singer Mario is 32. Actress Alexa PenaVega is 30. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 24. Actress Savannah Paige Rae is 15.
Thought for Today: “Genuine tragedies in the world are not conflicts between right and wrong. They are conflicts between two rights.” — Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher (born this date in 1770, died 1831)
