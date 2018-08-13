Today’s Birthday (08/13/18). Home renovation serves your family this year. Discipline and consistent action satisfies. Consider an unlikely career shift. Summer contemplation and envisioning provide insight for partnership challenges, setting the stage for a personal breakthrough. Reach new heights of fitness and heath this winter. Domestic joys abound.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Plot and organize career actions for efficiency. Share resources, information and support with a partner. Mutual admiration grows today and tomorrow. Enjoy time together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel tempts. The next two days favor focus on work and health. Physical action gets results. Exercise and explore your surroundings. Expand your territory.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make future plans, and then budget to realize them with your partner. Romance can easily spark over the next two days. Savor fun together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Share responsibilities and laughter with your partner. Figure out your household priorities over the next two days. Fix up your place together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through productive actions, with Mars in Capricorn. Pour energy into your work and health. Research different possibilities. You’re especially clever today and tomorrow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make extra cash today and tomorrow. Save it for a passion project. Take action for love, with Mars in Capricorn. Follow your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s amazing what new paint can do. Beautify and improve your home, with Mars in Capricorn. Take bold action to improve your personal space.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep learning. Study, research and write up your findings. Dig for clues. Let your imagination go wild over the next few days. Envision positive results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dedicate energy to lucrative endeavors, with Mars in Capricorn for six weeks. You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. Celebrate together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energize a personal project over the next six weeks, with Mars in your sign. Confidence grows as things develop. Focus on work today and tomorrow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Rest and recharge your energies. Make plans and future dreams, with Mars in Capricorn. Read, study and write. Articulate your visions. Invent and innovate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate with community efforts, with Mars in Capricorn. Group actions get farther, faster. The next two days favor travel and studies. Research options.
Celebrity birthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 85. Actor Kevin Tighe is 74. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is 72. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 70. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 69. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 63. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 63. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 59. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 57. Actress Dawnn Lewis is 57. Actor John Slattery is 56. Actress Debi Mazar is 54. Actress Quinn Cummings is 51. Actress Seana Kofoed is 48. Country singer Andy Griggs is 45. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 42. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 40. Actress Kathryn Fiore is 39.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 36. Actor Sebastian Stan is 36. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 34. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 34. Actress Lennon Stella is 19.
Thought for Today: “The great business of life is to be, to do, to do without, and to depart.” — John, Viscount Morley of Blackburn, English journalist (1838-1923).
