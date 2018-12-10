Today’s Birthday (12/10/18). Consider and make long-term plans this year. Dreams come true one step at a time, with persistent efforts. Take your health, vitality and fitness to new levels. Winter cash contributes to your next educational exploration. Next summer rains silver into shared pots, leading to new income sources. Consider what you love, and grow that.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Someone comes up with the perfect solution to a team challenge. Listen to other views for a wider perspective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities show up over the next few days. Rise into a new role or responsibility. Provide leadership, and consider choices carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — The next two days favor travel, studies and exploration. Investigate interesting possibilities. Avoid instability or risk. Include cultural favorites in your research.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Adjust to suit the circumstances. Talk about shared financial priorities and objectives. Refine your plans to maximize growth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A collaboration heats up and builds steam today and tomorrow. Things could get romantic; allow flexibility in your schedule for the unexpected.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Beauty lies in the details. Put your heart into your work. Maintain physical practices and healthy routines for growing strength and harmony.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into relaxation mode with people you love. Distractions abound; choose the most enjoyable ones. Play your favorites games, sports and instruments. Savor romantic encounters.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters have your attention. Make domestic repairs and improvements for long-lasting value. Perfect your environment, and share it with your dear ones.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use your creativity and intellect for an elegant solution. Keep digging to find the answer you’ve been looking for. Practice your arts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profitable ideas abound over the next two days. Take profitable action. Your morale rises with a cash flow influx. Stash nuts away for winter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get intimately involved with a personal project. Do it for love. Don’t worry about money or spend much. You’re especially powerful. Prepare to launch.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and take time for consideration. Focus on priority deadlines and promises. Peaceful privacy allows maximum productivity with minimal stress. Relax and contemplate.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Tommy Kirk is 77. Actress Fionnula Flanagan is 77. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 77. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 72. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 72. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 67. Actress Susan Dey is 66. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 62. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 61. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 60. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 58. Actress Nia Peeples is 57. TV chef Bobby Flay is 54. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 53. Rock musician Scot (cq) Alexander (Dishwalla) is 47. Actress-comedian Arden Myrin is 45. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui is 43. Rapper Kuniva (D12) is 43. Actor Gavin Houston is 41. Actor Alano Miller is 39. Violinist Sarah Chang is 38. Rock musician Noah Harmon (Airborne Toxic Event) is 37. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 35. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 33. Actress Raven-Symone is 33.
Thought for Today: “Beauty is not caused. It is.” — Emily Dickinson, American poet (born this date in 1830, died in 1886).
