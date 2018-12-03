Today's Birthday (12/03/18). Set long-term plans this year. Satisfaction comes with disciplined financial management. Navigate unexpected work and health circumstances. Winter brings a financial bonus, before new educational horizons call. Summer profits benefit collaborative efforts, leading you to pursue other income sources. Love feeds your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Attend to shared finances today and tomorrow. New income is possible. Make a delightful discovery. Count your blessings. Visualize perfection. It could get blissful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Develop strong partners today and tomorrow. Invent a sweet collaboration. Stay flexible with unexpected interruptions. Follow your heart. Romance is a distinct possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- There's plenty of work over the next few days. The pace quickens. Maintain health and fitness routines for energy and strength. Your heart grows stronger.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Love blossoms. Discover someone fascinating. Reserve time for fun today and tomorrow. Weave beauty and harmony into a romantic adventure. Creative arts flower.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Take care of home and family. The gentle approach works best. Start from a point of balance. Share your love, energy and talents.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially brilliant for a few days. Get into an intensive learning phase. Study new developments. Write your discoveries and perspectives. Creative expression flows.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Compute expenses and income. Produce valuable services, and generate satisfying results. Focus on making money today and tomorrow. Form an unlikely connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Use your power responsibly. Take advantage of a two-day self-confident phase. You're creating a buzz; don't overlook a friend's support. Share the love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Concentrate on clean up over the next few days. Organize and plan what's next. Find a peaceful spot for introspection and contemplation. Your greatest strength is love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Confer with allies today and tomorrow. Your friends are your inspiration. Conversations provide insight, solutions and resources. Share and contribute for a common cause.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider new career opportunities over the next few days. Begin a testing period. Compete for more responsibilities. If you focus, winning is a distinct possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Get into an adventurous phase. Conditions are better for travel over the next two days. New opportunities present themselves. Discover unexpected beauty.
Celebrity birthdays: Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 88. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 87. Actor Nicolas Coster is 85. Actress Mary Alice is 77. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 70. Rock singer Mickey Thomas is 69. Country musician Paul Gregg (Restless Heart) is 64. Actor Steven Culp is 63. Actress Daryl Hannah is 58. Actress Julianne Moore is 58. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 53. Actor Brendan Fraser is 50. Singer Montell Jordan is 50. Actor Royale Watkins is 49. Actor Bruno Campos is 45. Actress Holly Marie Combs is 45. Actress Liza Lapira is 43. Actress Lauren Roman is 43. Pop-rock singer Daniel Bedingfield is 39. Actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 39. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 38. Actress Jenna Dewan is 38. Actor Brian Bonsall is 37. Actress Dascha Polanco is 36. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 35. Americana musician Michael Calabrese (Lake Street Dive) is 34. Actress Amanda Seyfried is 33. Actor Michael Angarano is 31. Actor Jake T. Austin is 24.
Thought for Today: "The well of Providence is deep. It's the buckets we bring to it that are small." — Mary Webb, Scottish religious leader (c.1881-1927)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.