Today’s Birthday (12/17/18). Possibilities invented this year last a decade. Play a big game, and win through persistent action. Discover work and health solutions. A lucrative winter eases an educational journey. Family fortunes rise next summer, before a shift in income opportunities. Align and tune for greater love and spiritual harmony.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project cautiously. Watch for breakage or other surprises. Check travel conditions before venturing out. You can find what you’re looking for.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Manage paperwork, accounts and files. Navigate an unexpected change. Update your backup plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Powerful negotiations can convince others. You can do without extra expenses. Keep your plans simple and practical. Encourage your team, and push for a win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An obstacle lies between you and a professional prize. Go for distance, not speed. Plot your moves, and wait for better conditions. Surprises open new inroads.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travels and studies reveal new frontiers. Learn and expand your understanding by working with great teachers and talented students. An unusual option develops.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical financial priorities. Adapt to unexpected circumstances with shared accounts. Change could seem abrupt. Draw upon hidden assets. Collaborate for mutual benefit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Work with a partner to get over a hurdle. Unscheduled interruptions could stall the action. Feed each other different possibilities. Find a brilliant solution together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your quick action draws praise. Put in extra effort. A creative spark takes your work in a new direction. Profit from meticulous attention to detail.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover romance here and now, in the present moment. Don’t worry about the future or the past. Remain open to shifting circumstances. Provide compassion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Conserve resources, and stay close to home. New facts dispel old fears. Tend your garden, and discover a windfall. Bake those apples into a pie.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Tackle a challenging puzzle. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Ask your social circles for possible solutions. Surprising revelations offer new options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus creative energy on making money grow. You’re especially persuasive. Keep your cool, despite chaos or confusion. Look for hidden opportunities in recent changes.
Celebrity Birthdays: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 88. Pope Francis is 82. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 82. Rock singer-musician Art Neville is 81. Actor Bernard Hill is 74. Actor Ernie Hudson is 73. Political commentator Chris Matthews is 73. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 72. Actress Marilyn Hassett is 71. Actor Wes Studi is 71. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 70. Actor Joel Brooks is 69. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 67. Actor Bill Pullman is 65. Actor Barry Livingston is 65. Country singer Sharon White is 65. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 62. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 60. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 57. Country musician Tim Chewning is 56. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 52. Country musician Duane Propes is 52. Actress Laurie Holden is 49. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 48. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 48. Actress Claire Forlani is 47. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 45. Actress Sarah Paulson is 44. Actress Marissa Ribisi is 44. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 44. Actress Milla Jovovich is 43. Singer Bree Sharp is 43. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 36. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 35. Actress Shannon Woodward is 34. Actress Emma Bell is 32. Actress Vanessa Zima is 32. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 29. Actor Graham Rogers is 28. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 24.
Thought for Today: “The man who has done his level best, and who is conscious that he has done his best, is a success, even though the world may write him down a failure.” — B.C. Forbes, Scottish journalist (1880-1954).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.