Today’s Birthday (12/31/18). Brotherhood, teamwork and collaboration work magic this year. Keep showing up. Expect romantic surprises. Personal projects flourish this winter, before changing directions with shared finances. A summer partnership blossoms, before a personal view shifts. Celebrate and pull together with the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time for a significant conversation about money. Connect with the ones who share your financial interests. Advance to the next level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner over the next few days. Cooperate and coordinate to share the load. Your bright idea wins the day. Express your love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Your mind and heart are on the same track. Pursue your long-term goal. Practice strengthens your physical performance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Love kindles into passion. Enjoy special time with people you love. Share the possibilities you’ve been inventing. Imagine perfection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family. Unleash your imagination and then assess what’s realistically achievable. Have fun with beautiful details. Let go of expectations. Enjoy each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication flows easily today and tomorrow. Listen and think before you speak. It’s a good time to ask questions. Exchange ideas. Remember what’s important. Discover another view.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Silver sparkles into your pockets over the next few days. Gather resources. Opportunities arise naturally in a social setting. Connect and collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your star is on the rise. Let it light you up. Give thanks for your blessings, and use your power for good. Celebrate and shine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pamper yourself. Prioritize your emotional, physical and spiritual health and wellness. Complete one project before beginning the next. Rest, and savor peaceful reverie.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and loved ones. Relax and listen. Get advice, and then make your own decisions. Learn from someone with experience. Share the love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Share what you’re up to and what you need. Listen for resources and partnership. What can you provide? Make great connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel and romance both look good for the next few days. Schedule logistics carefully. Spread your wings, and wrap them around someone you love.
Celebrity birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 89. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 81. Actor Tim Considine (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 78. Actress Sarah Miles is 77. Rock musician Andy Summers is 76. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 75. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 74. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 72. Actor Tim Matheson is 71. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 71. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 70. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 67. Actor James Remar is 65. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 60. Actor Val Kilmer is 59. Singer Paul Westerberg is 59. Actor Don Diamont is 56. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 56.
Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 55. Actress Gong Li is 53. Author Nicholas Sparks is 53. Actor Lance Reddick is 49. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 46. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 43. Donald Trump Jr. is 41. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 41. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 39. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 33. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 23.
Thought for Today: “Though the past haunt me as a spirit, I do not ask to forget.” — Felicia Dorothea Browne Hemans, English poet (1793-1835).
