Today’s Birthday (02/18/19). Team participation satisfies this year. Nurture yourself to provide your best efforts. Summer energy inspires your physical performance, leaving you ready for rest to consider what’s next. Next winter an inspiring new possibility leads to healthy changes. Together, you can create miracles.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company. Ponder big questions this month under the Pisces Sun. Philosophical inquiries engage you. Share your dreams with someone interesting.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Succeed with teamwork this month. Community efforts flower, with the Sun in Pisces. You can get what you need.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit your expressions before sending. Professional creativity flourishes this month under the Pisces Sun. Advance in your career through communicating passion and inspiration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A profitable idea develops. Talk about your dreams. Educational pursuits and discoveries expand, with the Sun in Pisces. Draw up plans and budget carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get a lucky personal break. Contribute to expanding joint financial ventures. Coordinate with your partner for mutual benefit. Share considerations, wishes and ideas.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Rest and make plans. Share the load over the next month as a partnership flowers under the Pisces Sun. Collaborate to realize a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out with friends. You’re physically energized this month, with the Pisces Sun. Practice to refine your technique. Consistent efforts win over the long run.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity takes focus. Distractions include someone attractive. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with the Sun in Pisces. Balance business and pleasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Explore and study options. A month-long domestic phase dawns with the Pisces Sun. Make home improvements, repairs and upgrades. Tend your garden, and enjoy your space.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make plans together, and adjust budgets to suit. Writing and communication projects flourish over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration proves fundamental. Work together to get farther. Lucrative opportunities develop this month. Direct energy under the Pisces Sun to pull in a profitable harvest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Nurture your health and energy. Begin a power phase, with the Sun in your sign this month. Advance personal dreams and objectives. Find a satisfying purpose.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., is 92. Author Toni Morrison is 88. Singer Yoko Ono is 86. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 80. Singer Irma Thomas is 78. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 78. Actress Jess Walton is 73. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 72. Actress Sinead Cusack is 71. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 69. Singer Randy Crawford is 67. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 66. Actor John Travolta is 65. Actor John Pankow is 64. Game show host Vanna White is 62. Actress Jayne Atkinson is 60. Actress Greta Scacchi is 59. Actor Matt Dillon is 55. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 55. Rapper Dr. Dre is 54. Actress Molly Ringwald is 51. Actress Sarah Brown is 44. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 44. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 42. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 42. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 42. Actor Tyrone Burton is 40. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 39. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 37. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 31. Actor Shane Lyons is 31. Actress Sara Sutherland is 31. Actress Maiara Walsh is 31.
Thought for Today: “Temperament is temper that is too old to spank.” — Charlotte Greenwood, American actress-comedian (1893-1978)
