Today’s Birthday (02/04/19). Teamwork is your most powerful tool this year. Self-discipline pays off in many ways. Save for unexpected household repairs. Health and vitality surge this summer, before an introspective phase. A winter transformation reveals new directions for your work and health. Friends inspire your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory together. Take a group endeavor to new heights. Celebrate breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community under the New Moon.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Grab a lucky opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Education, travel and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider a wide variety of views and perspectives. Expand your terrain to discover new horizons.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a profitable opportunity. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — New beginnings arise between you and someone special. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaborate for a shared passion. Start another chapter together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Fresh energy floods your work and health under this Aquarius New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines. You’re growing stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. Romance flowers. Take advantage of a lucky break. It’s all for love and love for all.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A New Moon domestic phase arises. Tend your garden with all your heart. Seeds planted long ago flower.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Good news provides an opportunity. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Write and express your view. Share your gratitude and appreciation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities abound. Get creative with sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a new chapter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fortune shines your way. A personal phase dawns with the New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Raise your talents, capacities and skills to new heights.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover something new about the past. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Begin a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 90. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 88. Actor Gary Conway is 83. Actor John Schuck is 79. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 78. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 77. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 72. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 71. Actor Michael Beck is 70. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 67. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 60. Actress Pamelyn Ferdin is 60. Rock singer Tim Booth is 59. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 58. Country singer Clint Black is 57. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 56. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 53. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 49. Actor Rob Corddry is 48. Singer David Garza is 48. Actor Michael Goorjian is 48. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 47. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 46. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 44. Rapper Cam’ron is 43. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 42. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 35. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 34. Actor Charlie Barnett is 31.
Thought for Today: “Habit is necessary; it is the habit of having habits, of turning a trail into a rut, that must be incessantly fought against if one is to remain alive.” — Edith Wharton, American author (1862-1937)
