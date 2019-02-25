Today’s Birthday (02/25/19). Take your career to new heights this year. Together, you’re a formidable force. Summer love flowers, before a group obstacle challenges. Friends pull through to win next winter, before you resolve a family matter. Your wisdom and skills grow with practice and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. You can get farther than expected. Discover unexpected treasure. Stay focused; grab an educational opportunity. Expand your horizons.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review reserves and resources over the next two days. Work out priorities and practicalities with your partner. Your collaboration can get especially fruitful.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner are really cooking now. The next two days get especially productive and even romantic. Good fortune blesses your venture together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Get moving! Physical action produces satisfying results. Practice, prepare and then perform with confidence. For best outcomes, get yourself energized, motivated and inspired.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fun comes naturally over the next few days. Prioritize family and romance. Your passions grow and blossom with attention. You’re especially lucky in love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Invest your heart and muscle into domestic renovation. Improve your sanctuary to nurture your family more. Words and action come together for beautiful results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A creative project develops in satisfying directions. Get your message to a wider audience. Grow your networks, connections and community participation. Write and publish.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Keep providing the value that’s bringing home the bacon. Demand for your services in on the rise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination. You’re especially creative and confident today and tomorrow. Try a new outfit or style. Dress for the role you want.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to recharge. Process recent activities with rest and meditation. Plan and organize for what’s coming next. Nurture yourself; body, mind and spirit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Friends can open doors. Reach out and connect for shared goals. Attract community attention to a cause everyone can get behind. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Schedule carefully at work. A professional goal is within view. Old assumptions can get challenged; strike out in a new direction. Advance boldly.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Ann McCrea is 88. Actor Tom Courtenay is 82. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 82. Actress Diane Baker is 81. Actress Karen Grassle is 77. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 77. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 70. Humorist Jack Handey is 70. Movie director Neil Jordan is 69. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 66. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 62. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 60. Actress Veronica Webb is 54. Actor Alexis Denisof is 53. Actress Tea Leoni is 53. Comedian Carrot Top is 52. Actress Lesley Boone is 51. Actor Sean Astin is 48. Singer Daniel Powter is 48. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Justin Jeffre is 46. Rock musician Richard Liles is 46. Actor Anson Mount is 46.Comedian-actress Chelsea Handler is 44. Actress Rashida Jones is 43. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 41. Actor Justin Berfield is 33. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 33. Actress Jameela Jamil is 33. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 32.
Thought for Today: “He who never leaves his country is full of prejudices.” — Carlo Goldoni, Italian playwright (born this date in 1707, died 1793)
