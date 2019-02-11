Today’s Birthday (02/11/19). Collaborate with friends for a rich reward this year. Carefully plan and coordinate. Fresh energy floods your work this summer, leading to a reflective reorientation phase. Winter spiritual or personal insights inspire new physical and health practices. Strengthen connections with people you love, respect and admire.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re earning your pay. A balanced bank account is only part of the story. Make an important and potentially lucrative connection. A dream seems within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking especially good. Your status is rising; the good work you’ve been doing is getting attention. Meditate on what you’d like to create.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — In quiet moments, inspiration hits. Create plans and visions. The artistry is in the details. Craft your steps and sequences. Get help from kindred spirits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Win through teamwork. Listen with your heart. Make sure everyone’s needs get met. Monitor social media and local news. Arrange connections ahead of time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional test or challenge has your attention. Someone’s saying nice things about your work. Collaborate with an expert for best results. Learn from the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow through higher education, travel and research. Explore and discover. Pursue a dream or possibility. Pick up the pace and move. Follow a passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use what you’re learning to cut costs and reduce waste. There’s growth potential for shared accounts. Collaborate for common gain. Grab a golden opportunity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work closely with your partner. Exchange promises and monitor progress. Another appreciates your skills. Express your own appreciations. Collaborate for a shared win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pick up the pace! Physical action can move at a higher velocity. Prioritize your own health and vitality. Exercise feeds your heart, mind, body and spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for love. Enjoy the company of someone you admire and respect. Creativity blooms with arts, games and romance. Indulge a passion. Practice random kindness.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Home seduces you into cozy comfort. Conserve resources. Cook simple fare with family and friends. Beautify your environment with candles, flowers or soft lighting.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Inspiration flickers across your keyboard. Share your message with your networks. Communication and creativity blossom. Express your view.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 91. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 85. Actress Tina Louise is 81. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 78. Actor Philip Anglim is 67. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 66. Actress Catherine Hickland is 63. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 63. Actress Carey Lowell is 58. Singer Sheryl Crow is 57. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 55. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 50. Actor Damian Lewis is 48. Actress Marisa Petroro is 47. Singer D’Angelo is 45. Actor Brice Beckham is 43. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 42. Singer-actress Brandy is 40. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelly Rowland is 38. Actress Natalie Dormer is 37. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 35. Actor Taylor Lautner is 27.
Thought for Today: “Life does not count by years. Some suffer a lifetime in a day, and so grow old between the rising and the setting of the sun.” — Augusta Jane Evans, American novelist (1835-1909)
