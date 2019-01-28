Today’s Birthday (01/28/19). Strengthen friendships to flourish this year. Coordinate, organize and strengthen support structures. Domestic matters may grab your attention. Revise a collaboration this winter. Get a physical energy boost this summer, before a private retreat provides insight and inspiration. Begin a vision quest next winter. Generate teamwork.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider long-term financial goals, and measure current progress. What you may notice first is wherever it’s lacking. Plug budgetary leaks. Find clever ways to save.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to surpass an obstacle with a shared objective. Save more than you spend. Contribute your time and talents. Listen, and provide support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to suggestions to raise physical performance. Slow to navigate changing conditions. Nurture your health and energy. Avoid overindulging. Enjoy extra rest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and focus on immediate needs. Prioritize rest and fun with people you love. Relax to recharge. Romance can spark when least expected.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of family necessities. Support each other through a change. Pamper your crew with delicious flavors and fragrances. Popcorn and a movie would be nice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your networks. Sample a diverse view of news sources. Write, express and share your own perspective. Reveal what’s underneath. Invite participation. Offer support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Juggle income and expenses for a positive balance. Shipping delays or traffic could put a kink in your plans. Stay in communication to manage the flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Enjoy some personal focus time to pursue your heart’s desire. Learn and develop. Grow skills and talents. Draw upon hidden resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 5 — Rest and recuperate. Allow yourself private time for thinking and planning. Imagine how you’d like an upcoming event to go down. Make preparations. Give thanks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share ideas and resources with your team. You don’t need to start from scratch. Your friends are there for you. Someone has the perfect connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities tempt. Crazy dreams seem possible. Investigate to find out the bottom line. The truth gets revealed. Determine your best option.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Far horizons entice you out of your comfort zone. Study the latest techniques and ideas. Schedule carefully, and allow extra time for traffic.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 84. Actor Alan Alda is 83. Actress Susan Howard is 77. Actress Marthe) Keller is 74. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 72. Actress-singer Barbi Benton is 69. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 65. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 64. Actress Harley Jane Kozak is 62. Movie director Frank Darabont is 60. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 60. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 57. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 56. Country musician Greg Cook (Ricochet) is 54. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 52. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 51. Rapper Rakim is 51. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 51. Actress Kathryn Morris is 50. Humorist Mo Rocca is 50. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Hamilton is 48. Singer Monifah is 47. Actress Gillian Vigman is 47. Rock musician Brandon Bush is 46. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 45. Actress Terri Conn is 44. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (‘N Sync) is 42. Rapper Rick Ross is 42. Actress Rosamund Pike is 40. Actress Angelique Cabral is 40. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 39. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 39. Actor Elijah Wood is 38. Rapper J. Cole is 34. Actress Alexandra Krosney is 31. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 31. Actress Ariel Winter is 21.
Thought for Today: “A self-taught man usually has a poor teacher and a worse student.” — Henny Youngman, British-born American comedian (1906-1998)
