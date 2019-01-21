Today’s Birthday (01/21/19). Together, your team is unbeatable this year. Plan and strategize diligently. Expect domestic interruptions. A partnership reaches a turning point this winter. Summer brings new levels in your health and work, before changes that inspire renewed vision and purpose. Your leadership makes a difference.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Leo Full Moon lunar eclipse. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Leo eclipse. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities bloom over the next six months under the Full Moon eclipse. A turning point arises around income and finances. Generate positive cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — This Full Moon eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over six months. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — One door closes as another opens. The Leo eclipse illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective six-month phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon eclipse shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning a new six-month professional phase. This Leo eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new six-month exploratory phase. Today’s eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Go to the source. Learn from a master.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point in a partnership with this Leo eclipse. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments over the next six months.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new six-month phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon eclipse.
Celebrity birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 79. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 78. Singer Mac Davis is 77. Actress Jill Eikenberry is 72. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 72. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 69. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 69. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 68. Actor-director Robby Benson is 63. Actress Geena Davis is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 56. Actress Charlotte Ross is 51. Actor John Ducey is 50. Actress Karina Lombard is 50. Actor Ken Leung is 49. Rapper Levirt (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 49. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 49. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 47. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 46. Actor Vincent Laresca is 45. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 43. Actor Jerry Trainor is 42.
Country singer Phil Stacey is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nokio (Dru Hill) is 40. Actress Izabella Miko is 38. Actor Luke Grimes is 35. Actress Feliz Ramirez is 27.
Thought for Today: “The road to ruin is always in good repair, and the travellers pay the expense of it.” — Josh Billings (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American humorist (1818-1885)
