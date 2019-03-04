Today’s Birthday (03/04/19). Your career hits a growth spurt this year. Practice with your team for tight coordination. Fall into a fine summer romance, before a team challenge requires attention. Support your crew to victory this winter, before a romantic obstacle or test. Trust your heart to lead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Expand territory together. Diversity provides greater strength. Share your contributions. Thank people for their gifts. Make a delightful discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Career opportunities tempt. Review the options. Wait for developments, and hold out for the best deal. Consider the consequences before choosing. Sort out your resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to enjoy the scenery. Avoid traffic by lingering with a scenic detour. Investigate a tempting possibility. Make sure the numbers balance before compromising.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Reaffirm financial commitments and partnerships. Stick to practical priorities. Review plans carefully before making your move. Everything seems possible. Patiently wait for developments.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on support from a strong partner. Share resources, talents and experiences. Revise plans to suit current circumstances. Find a hidden treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your practice is paying off. Focus on the details, and refine your technique. Avoid distractions, and put your heart into your work. Expand your boundaries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax, and enjoy the view. Celebrate with people you love. Do something nice for someone. Stay frugal. Savor simple pleasures like a shared sunset.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Home and family have your attention. Stay objective, and listen to more than one view. Avoid passing judgment. Make needed repairs, and feed your worker bees.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice your creative arts and skills. Issue public comments and promotions. Your greatest strength is love. Find interesting ways to articulate your passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Can you raise your rates? Do the market research. Your morale gets a boost with increased cash flow. Monitor closely.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Smile and wave for the cameras. Step into the spotlight and shine. Keep high standards. You can find what you need. Friends provide a boost.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next move. There’s always more to learn. A beautiful transformation is within reach. Make harmony a goal. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Congressional Budget Office director Alice Rivlin is 88. Actress Paula Prentiss is 81. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 78. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 71. Author James Ellroy is 71. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 69. Singer Chris Rea is 68. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 67. Actress Kay Lenz is 66. Musician Emilio Estefan is 66. Movie director Scott Hicks is 66. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 65. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 62. Actress Patricia Heaton is 61. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 61. Actor Steven Weber is 58. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 56. Actress Stacy Edwards is 54. Rapper Grand Puba is 53. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 53. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 52. Actress Patsy Kensit is 51. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 51. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 50. Actress Andrea Bendewald is 49. Actor Nick Stabile is 49. Rock musician Fergal Lawler (The Cranberries) is 48. Country singer Jason Sellers is 48. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 42. Actress Jessica Heap is 36. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 34. TV personality Whitney Port is 34. Actress Audrey Esparza is 33. Actress Margo Harshman is 33. Actor Josh Bowman is 31. Actress Andrea Bowen is 29. Actress Jenna Boyd is 26.
Thought for Today: “I do not understand the world, but I watch its progress.” — Katherine Anne Porter, American author (1894-1980)
