Today's Birthday (03/25/19). Travel to unexplored destinations this year. Practice your skills to expand professionally. Beautify your home and garden this summer, before work responsibilities take priority. A professional dream materializes next winter, before domestic issues require adaptation. Explorations lead to discoveries with practical domestic applications.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- The open road is calling. Where to explore? Try something new. Educational opportunities invite you into another point of view. Discover fresh inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize about the budget with your partner. The next two days are good for financial planning. Take care not to provoke jealousies. Sell something you made.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Together, it's easier to navigate obstacles and barriers. Your perspective is wider. Diversity provides strength. Another's skills take over where yours leave off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your attention is in demand. Increase the pace as much as is safe, guarding your health and energy. Others may want quick action. Postpone non-essentials.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy the scenery. Keep someone special in the foreground. Find yourself drawn magnetically toward love and kindness, beauty and goodness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on domestic matters. Clean, sort and organize. Resolve a family issue by listening and avoiding automatic reactions. Let go of a preconception. Prioritize love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially brilliant. Creative projects flower. Write, broadcast and publish your views. Express your feelings through art, music or dance. Share what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Conserve resources while generating income. Less is more. Simplify your needs for greater financial freedom. Provide value, charge a fair price and keep track.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance a creative vision or dream. You're especially strong, and you know what you want. Put another check on your bucket list. Enjoy a personal moment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Fine-tune your domestic environment. Rest and recuperate from recent adventures. Peace and privacy allow for thoughtful consideration of what's next. Make plans, and organize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay connected with friends. Participate with community groups and people who share your interests and commitments. Benefits come through your inner circle. Support your team.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Crazy dreams seem possible. Unexpected circumstances could preempt your schedule. Adapt on the fly. Be prepared for inspection. An influential person is paying attention.
Thought for Today: "Scratch a pessimist, and you find often a defender of privilege." — Lord Beveridge, British economist (1879-1963)
Celebrity birthdays: Movie reviewer Gene Shalit is 93. Former astronaut James Lovell is 91. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 85. Singer Anita Bryant is 79. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 76. Singer Sir Elton John is 72. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 71. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 66. Actor James McDaniel is 61. Former Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., is 61. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 61. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 59. Actress Brenda Strong is 59. Actor Fred Goss is 58. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 58. Actress Marcia Cross is 57. Author Kate DiCamillo is 55. Actress Lisa Gay Hamilton is 55. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 53. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 52. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 52. Actor Laz Alonso is 48. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 44. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 43. Actor Lee Pace is 40. Actor Sean Faris is 37. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 37. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 37. Actress-singer Katharine McPhee is 35. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 34. Singer Jason Castro is 32. Rapper Big Sean is 31. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 31. Actor Matthew Beard is 30. Actress-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 30. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 29. Actress Seychelle Gabriel is 28.
