Today’s Birthday (03/18/19). Take advantage of rising professional tides this year. Coordinate for top performance. Someone attractive captures your heart this summer, before a group challenge compels action. Next winter illuminates a community victory, before a change impacts an intimate relationship. Look, listen for and pursue your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dive into your work with fresh gusto. Stick to practicalities as distractions abound. Prioritize health. Trust a crazy hunch. Practice your routines for ease and strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — When love walks in the door, offer sustenance and listen closely. Notice beauty, passion and artistry. Express your gratitude and appreciation for works of the heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Fix up your home and garden today and tomorrow. Surround your family with a space that encourages growth, with sufficient light, air and water elements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things are beginning to make sense. Welcome creative contributions from others. Somewhere in the blend a mysterious perfection can arise. Practice artistic alchemy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Research large purchases for best quality and value. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Replenish reserves. Resist the temptation to splurge. Generate funding.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Dress for the part you want. Try on a new hairstyle or look. Pursue a personal dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot for peaceful contemplation. Make plans and itineraries. Enjoy a break from stimulation and noise. Relax and let your mind wander.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social events and projects come together. Share your ideas and discover resources and information to advance. Offer your talented support with team collaborations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone important is paying attention to your work. Spruce up your website and portfolio. Update your image. A professional opportunity is within sight.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A call to explore pulls you outside. Plan a trip or vacation. Investigate options and possibilities. Abandon expectations or doubts. Avoid risk, and choose reliable destinations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to grow your financial enterprise. Handle logistics, and file papers. Deal with insurance or legal matters. Reinforce structures for shared support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate intuitively with your partner. Reality might clash with fantasy. Adjust expectations for a happy compromise. It could get romantic. Share support with open arms.
Celebrity birthdays: Composer John Kander is 92. Country singer Charley Pride is 85. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 83. Country singer Margie Bowes is 78. Actor Kevin Dobson is 76. Actor Brad Dourif is 69. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 68. Singer Irene Cara is 60. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 60. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 60. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 58. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 57. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 57. TV personality Mike Rowe is 57. Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 56. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 55. Country musician Scott Saunders (Sons of the Desert) is 55. Actor David Cubitt is 54Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 53. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 52. Actor Michael Bergin is 50.Rapper-actress-talk show host Queen Latifah is 49. Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is 47. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 47. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 45. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 45. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 45. Actress-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 44. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 40. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 39. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 39. Actor Adam Pally is 37. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 37. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 34. Actress Lily Collins is 30.Actress Ciara Bravo is 22. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 15.
Thought for Today: “It’s easy to be independent when you’ve got money. But to be independent when you haven’t got a thing — that’s the Lord’s test.” — Mahalia Jackson, American gospel singer (1911-1972)
