Today’s Birthday (03/11/19). Take your career to new heights this year. Connect and network for mutual benefit. Love enchants you anew this summer, inspiring resolution of a team challenge. Winter brings shared victory that sparks a romantic or creative reboot. Share love, talents and resources for common growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses and make sure bills are paid before spending on non-essentials. Discipline and experience make the difference. Advance to the next level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want; go for it! Make powerful requests. Help coordinate the action. Acknowledge supporters graciously. Dreams come true with leadership and commitment.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful productivity suits your mood. Organize and make plans behind closed doors. Plot your course toward realizing a dream. Visualize getting what you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Offer encouragement and a positive vision. Your team is especially hot! Set long-range goals, and share possibilities. Invite participation, and find solutions together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A career opportunity comes into focus. This could be a lucky break. Major obstacles are in the past. Listen to your dreams. Blend positive impact with fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and action flow more freely. Pay attention to what’s going on. The news can affect your itinerary or route. Make a long-distance connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Invest in the highest quality you can afford. Make plans for long-term growth. Collaborate with someone who shares your interests. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work quickly and carefully with your partner. Coordinate your response. Avoid provoking jealousies. Provide a stabilizing influence. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to increase the efficiency of your routine movements. Physical energy can surge when inspired by a dream. Balance action with peace and stillness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Emotions could surge with a loved one. Address an uncomfortable situation head on. Get advice and make your own decisions, sensitive to another’s needs. Relax together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Things get busy at home. Make household repairs and upgrades to reduce the impact of a potential breakdown. Keep your patience, humor and cool.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Catch up on the news. Keep your finger on the pulse of current events with your networks. Share updates and interesting information. Get your message out.
Celebrity birthdays: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is 88. Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 85. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 80. Actress Tricia O’Neil is 74. Actor Mark Metcalf is 73. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 72. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 69. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 69. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 68. Actress Susan Richardson is 67. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 66. Singer Nina Hagen is 64. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 64. Actor Elias Koteas is 58. Actor-director Peter Berg is 57. Singer Mary Gauthier is 57. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 57. Actress Alex Kingston is 56. Country musician David Talbot is 56. Actor Wallace Langham is 54. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 54. Actor John Barrowman is 52. Singer Lisa Loeb is 51. Neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 50. Singer Pete Droge is 50. Actor Terrence Howard is 50. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 50. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 48. Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 40. Actor David Anders is 38. Singer LeToya is 38. Actress Thora Birch is 37. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 36. Actor Rob Brown is 35. Actress Jodie Comer is 26.
Thought for Today: “Perhaps it is better to wake up after all, even to suffer, rather than to remain a dupe to illusions all one’s life.” — Kate Chopin, American writer (1851-1904)
