Today’s Birthday (05/06/19). Grab lucrative opportunities this year. Follow careful plans with steady action for success. Win through communications this summer, before your journey takes a different tack. By next winter your exploration yields satisfying gifts, inspiring a change in your writing or creative expression. Share your story.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re going through a financially savvy phase over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You’re a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Get practical, naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits can flower today. You’re especially practical and clever, with Mercury in your sign for several weeks. Express yourself. Your creativity seems boundless.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially practical, introspective and quiet for a few weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Clean old messes. Notice your dreams. Think twice before speaking once.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and collaboration comes easily, with Mercury in Taurus. You work especially effectively with groups. Your friends are there for you. Plan your team strategy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Communication skills advance your career. Discuss dreams, visions and goals. Make promises and plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore distant lands. Pursue higher education. Fall in love with a fascinating subject over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Make long-distance connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice financial practicality, with Mercury in Taurus. Pay bills and review your budget. Shared accounts grow with communication. Make lucrative connections and collaborations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes easier with your partner, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Communication flowers. Work together and get farther than either would solo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your health, fitness and labors benefit from communication, with Mercury in Taurus for three weeks. Practice for excellent value and service. Advance faster with great coaching.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Passion surges over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Express your love. Communicate feelings through art and craft. Play your favorite game with someone fun.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a family issue. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus, fix up your place. Work out a home vision that works for everyone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in Taurus. Concentration and focus come easier. Write reports, posts and articles. Share the news. Create a buzz.
Thought for Today: “Form ever follows function.” — Louis Sullivan, American architect (1856-1924)
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 88. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 85. Rock singer Bob Seger is 74. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 74. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 73. Actor Alan Dale is 72. Actor Ben Masters is 72. Actor Richard Cox is 71. Actor Gregg Henry is 67. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 66. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 64. Actress Roma Downey is 59. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 59. Actress Julianne Phillips is 59. Actor-director George Clooney is 58. Actor Clay O’Brien is 58. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 55. Actress Leslie Hope is 54. Actress Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 53. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 52. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 48. Actress Stacey Oristano is 40. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 37. Actress Adrianne Palicki is 36. Actress Gabourey Sidibe is 36. Actress-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 33. Rapper Meek Mill is 32. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 29. Actress-singer Naomi Scott is 26. Actor Noah Galvin is 25.
