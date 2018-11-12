Today’s Birthday (11/12/18). You can do anything this year. Focus on growing and developing artistically. Find a partnership where least imagined. Revealing your masterpiece this winter leads to a professional turnaround. Discover new views this summer, and then apply them to a creative puzzle. Push your own boundaries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Tackle new professional territory. Advance to the next level. Don’t show unfinished work yet. Polish your presentation before sharing. Sometimes the creative process gets messy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explorations can dig up some dirt. You may need to sift through a lot of soil to get to the hidden gold. Clean up later.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Generate positive cash flow with support from your partner. Delegate what you can. Visualize getting what you want. Provide leadership and value. Avoid risky business.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — The value of a collaborative project seems hidden. Contribute and build with an open mind. Invite participation. Harmony comes after you’ve practiced the basics.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Maintain your physical practices and routines. Avoid accidents, illness or injury. Nurture your health and wellness. Reduce stress with hot water. Stretch and rest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your arts and talents. The act of creation could get messy. Avoid risk or expense. Beauty lies hidden within, until you reveal your vision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic renovation requires sorting through old stuff. Diminish the clutter level, and uncover forgotten surprises. Give away unnecessary things, and free space. Less is more.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Gather information. Summarize and distill. Contribute to a larger conversation. You may need to make a mess to get the job done.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep doing what’s working. Income rises with dedication and focus. Divert some into savings, and keep accounts current. Guard against overspending or overindulging.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Switch power tactics. Take time for yourself. Make a personal change. Get advice, and make your own decisions. Get cozy and comfortable. Bring your strength.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Easy does it. Wait for a better time to launch. Plan your moves instead. Listen and review. Adjust and refine. Tap into a secret energy source.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Pull together with your team. Good planning now increases ease later. Adjust deadlines and milestones as needed. Send reminders, and stay in communication. Make social connections.
Birthdays: Singer Brian Hyland is 75. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 75. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 74. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 74. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 73. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 71. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 69. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 68. Actress Megan Mullally is 60. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 59. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 57. Actor Sam Lloyd is 55. Rock musician David Ellefson is 54. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 50. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 48. Actress Rebecca Wisocky is 47. Actress Radha Mitchell is 45. Actress Lourdes Benedicto is 44. Actress Tamala Jones is 44. Actress Angela Watson is 44. Singer Tevin Campbell is 42.
Actress Ashley Williams is 40. Actress Cote de Pablo is 39. Actor Ryan Gosling is 38. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 38. Actress Anne Hathaway is 36. Pop singer Omarion is 34. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 28. Actress Macey Cruthird is 26.
Thought for Today: “It’s all right to have a train of thoughts, if you have a terminal.” — Richard R. Bowker, American publisher (1848-1933).
