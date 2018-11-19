Today’s Birthday (11/19/18). Personal dreams are available this year. Discipline with communication satisfies. Discover an extraordinary partner. Launching your book or venture this winter to acclaim leads to a shift in professional goals. Explore new frontiers this summer before switching direction with a creative barrier. Swing with your muses.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Personal matters may not go as planned. Your concentration could get interrupted. Don’t take risks or act hastily. Slow down, and consider where you’re going.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 5 — Lay low, and take it easy. Actions may not go as planned; it may be better to postpone and organize. Focus on immediate priorities and rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Controversy arises with a group project. Don’t try new tricks now; chaos or confusion distracts. Stick to tested routines and practical objectives. Help people focus.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle requires careful negotiation. Don’t try to force things. Persuade gently, or wait for better conditions. Put in sweat equity. Lead by example.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Things don’t go as planned. Mistakes could get expensive; make time to review plans and options. It’s OK to say no.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected expense could hit your shared accounts. Don’t waste money. Evaluate and research your options. Talk to your partner about it. Wait for developments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings could thwart communications with your partner. Slow down, and clarify things immediately. Disruption or interruption could frustrate. Keep sharp words to yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discipline is required with your work, health and fitness goals. Distractions and demands flurry. Inhibit your natural generosity, and take time for yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A challenge interrupts your romance. Postpone an outing for better conditions. Save money and trouble by choosing the simplest option. Listen to all considerations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Work, transportation or shipping delays could disrupt a home improvement project. Pad the schedule and the budget for the unforeseen. Stay flexible, and rest deeply.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Postpone important actions or communications for better conditions. Edit, revise and consider the long-term impacts of your words before issuing them. Polish your presentation first.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re in the eye of a financial storm. Handle priorities and keep a low profile. Avoid controversy or stepping on anyone’s sensitivities. Pay your share.
Celebrity birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 85. Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch is 83. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 82. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 80. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 79. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 77. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 76. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 69. Actor Robert Beltran is 65. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 64. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 63. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 62. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 62. Actress Allison Janney is 59. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 58. Actress Meg Ryan is 57. Actress-director Jodie Foster is 56.
Actress Terry Farrell is 55. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 52. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 52. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 52. Actress Erika Alexander is 49. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 49.
Singer Tony Rich is 47. Actress Sandrine Holt is 46. Country singer Jason Albert (Heartland) is 45. Country singer Billy Currington is 45. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 45. Country musician Chad Jeffers is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 41. Actor Reid Scott is 41. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 39. Actress Katherine Kelly is 39. Neo-soul musician Browan Lollar is 36. Actor Adam Driver is 35. Country singer Cam is 34. Actress Samantha Futerman is 31. Rapper Tyga is 29.
Thought for Today: “The misfortunes hardest to bear are these which never came.” — Christopher Morley, American author and journalist (1890-1957)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.