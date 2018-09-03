Today’s Birthday (09/03/18). Profit through connection and expression this year. Patience and persistence fulfill passionate dreams. Discover uncharted terrain. Magic between friends this summer comes before your health, fitness and work change directions, leading to a spiritual epiphany. Discover fresh passion this winter. Creative collaborations inspire.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical destinations with an exploration. Follow a passion or curiosity to make a fascinating discovery. Write down what you’re finding out.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available. Stick to your budget. Don’t get sidetracked. Communications flow for silver and beauty. Increase efficiency. You can solve a puzzle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion project and stick to achievable, practical goals. Practice makes perfect. Explore artistry and craft. Discuss techniques with an expert.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Privacy and peace suit your mood. Consider your passions, loves and ideals. Enjoy museums, histories and old photos. Rest, and catch up on your favorite subjects.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy productive meetings, creative collaborations and group endeavors. Make valuable connections. Share resources, information and passion. Ask for more and get it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish your presentation before sharing it. Travel could interfere with a hot project. Recruit team support and share the win.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Try fresh flavors, ideas and views. Learn by leaps and bounds through personal experience. Love grows through communication. Discover unimagined beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten plans. Collaborate to save for a shared goal. Don’t lose what you’ve got for more. Share your gratitude.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration can get romantic. Share possibilities with your partner. Talk about what you love. Artistic expression flowers. Follow a delicious obsession together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk with a coach to improve your work, physical performance, health and vitality. Get expert feedback and instruction. Practice and refine your moves.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your heart turns to thoughts of love. Flirt and banter with someone attractive. Artistic expression can spark into beauty. Cook up some fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic pursuits satisfy. Beautify your space with simple touches. It’s amazing what you can do with fresh paint. Share delicious treats with family.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Pauline Collins is 78. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 76. Actress Valerie Perrine is 75. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 70. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 63. Actor Steve Schirripa is 61. Actor Holt McCallany is 54. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 53. Actor Costas Mandylor is 53. Actor Charlie Sheen is 53. Singer Jennifer Paige is 45. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 43. Actress Ashley Jones is 42. Actress Nichole Hiltz is 40. Actor Joel Johnstone is 40. Actor Nick Wechsler is 40. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 39. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 35. Actress Christine Woods is 35. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 34. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 32. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 26.
Thought for Today: “It is awfully important to know what is and what is not your business.” — Gertrude Stein, American author (1874-1946)
