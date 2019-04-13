Today’s Birthday (04/13/19). Higher education and travel benefit you this year. Steady efforts build your professional career. Receive gifts graciously. New beginnings for your home and family this summer inspire a professional change. Score a career win next winter, before adapting to new domestic circumstances. Learn valuable tricks.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Hang out with people you love. Expect the unexpected. Adapt to new realities. Wait and rest. Confess your worries. Others give you a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household issues demand attention. Slow down and listen for solutions. Consider big-picture goals as you design an upgrade. Your family appreciates your quick action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to surprising news. The best-laid plans can go awry. Avoid distractions, detractors and naysayers. Provide a stabilizing influence. Inspire others to action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider options before launching forward with potentially expensive plans. Review budgets and schedule carefully. Confirm intuition with data. You can get what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Throw your energy into a personal project, despite obstacles. Chaos could befuddle the situation. Strengthen foundations and basic elements. Nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 5 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice your dreams. Schedule concrete actions to take. Illusions and mirages cloud your view. Rest and review.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy together. Figure out how best to navigate uncharted waters with treacherous rocks and straits. Investigate all options. Send someone ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prepare for a professional test. A rush job could preempt your previous schedule. Press your advantage. Get expert assistance or advice to make a deadline.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration expands. Physical obstacles, traffic or distractions could delay things. Take decisive action once the road clears. Discover hidden treasure in unlikely places.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected circumstance could disrupt financial plans for a shared venture. Abandon preconceived notions. Avoid risky business, and get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with a trusted partner. Share expenses and benefits. Avoid extravagance or overindulgence. Keep things simple. Prioritize repairs and basic upgrades. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Maintain fitness practices. Postpone nonessential chores. Balance a busy schedule with time for yourself. Exercise restores your energy. Thought for Today: “Happiness is not the absence of problems but the ability to deal with them.” — Charles Louis de Montesquieu, French philosopher (1689-1755)
Celebrity birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 86. Actor Lyle Waggoner is 84. Actor Edward Fox is 82. Actor Paul Sorvino is 80. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 79. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 77. Rock musician Jack Casady is 75. Actor Tony Dow is 74. Singer Al Green is 73. Actor Ron Perlman is 69. Actor William Sadler is 69. Singer Peabo Bryson is 68. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 68. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 67. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 65. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 62. Actress Saundra Santiago is 62. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 59. Rock musician Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 58. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 56. Actress Page Hannah is 55.
Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 55. Rock musician Lisa Umbarger is 54. Rock musician Marc Ford is 53. Reggae singer Capleton is 52. Actor Ricky Schroder is 49. Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 47. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 46. Singer Lou Bega is 44. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 43. Actor Kyle Howard is 41. Actress Kelli Giddish is 39. Actress Courtney Peldon is 38. Pop singer Nellie McKay is 37. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 37. Baseball outfielder Hunter Pence is 36. Actress Allison Williams is 31. Actress Hannah Marks is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.