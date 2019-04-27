Today’s Birthday (04/27/19). Your family fortunes gain value this year. Prepare for educational adventures. Deliver a powerful message this summer, leading to changing destinations. Travel and studies reveal new horizons next winter, flavoring new directions in your research and communications. Connect and share to grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Contribute to a team effort. You don’t need to pay for everything. Organize a potluck. Stick to practical, basic priorities. Ignore chaos and collaboration blossoms.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. A challenge looms. There’s not a moment to lose. Move quickly, complete the task, and make more money. Stand firm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel may tempt but traffic and delays could frustrate. Take the back route or connect virtually. Draw upon hidden resources. Get creative with a long-distance challenge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Minimize financial risks. A challenge requires collaboration. Coordinate actions with your partner. Be careful and thorough to advance. Get your crew paid. Prioritize fundamentals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to surmount a hurdle. Investigate facts to find the truth. False hopes get shattered. Test theories for a workable solution.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn correct techniques before launching into action. Practice with a good coach to avoid accidents. Gather more than information. Accept encouragement and support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Compromise with your sweetheart to postpone romance until a practical priority gets handled. Don’t waste money or time. Take care of family. Celebrate results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters have your attention. Don’t just tromp blindly in. Listen first. Find out what’s wanted and needed. Communication gets you through a tight spot.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Don’t believe everything you hear. Stick to sensible basics. Restrain yourself from oversharing. Watch and observe. Walk and talk. Come to an agreement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep costs under control. You don’t need all the bells and whistles. Balance income and expenses for positive cash flow. Find a simple compromise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Be cool; you’re attracting attention. Accept assistance to achieve a personal goal. Get experienced coaching, and practice as taught. Stay in action, despite chaos.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Don’t fund a fantasy. New information clashes with long-held beliefs. Go for substance over symbolism. Learn the new rules, and plan your moves in advance.
Thought for Today: “The newest computer can merely compound, at speed, the oldest problem in the relations between human beings, and in the end the communicator will be confronted with the old problem, of what to say and how to say it.” — Edward R. Murrow (1908-1965)
Notable birthdays: Actress Anouk Aimee is 87. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 77. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Herbie Murrell (The Stylistics) is 70. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 70. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 68. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 68. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 60. Actor James Le Gros is 57. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54. Singer Mica Paris is 50. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 50. Actor David Lascher is 47. Actress Maura West is 47. Actress Sally Hawkins is 43. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 41. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 41. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 40. Neo-soul musician Joseph Pope III (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 40. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 37. Actor Francis Capra is 36. Actress Ari Graynor is 36. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 35. Actress Sheila Vand is 34. Actress Jenna Coleman is 33. Pop singer Nick Noonan (Karmin) is 33. Actor William Moseley is 32. Actress Emily Rios is 30. Singer Allison Iraheta is 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.