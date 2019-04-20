Today’s birthday (04/20/19). Family fortunes rise this year. Travels and studies benefit from homework discipline. Discover something new about yourself. Write your masterpiece this summer, before your journey takes a different path. Savor a wondrous exploration next winter, before a plot zigzag. Collaborate and coordinate for shared gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit potential rises this month under the Taurus Sun. Your creativity gets lucrative. Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign. You’re irresistible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your confidence grows, with the Sun in Taurus this month. You’re in your element. With Venus in Aries, beauty feeds your spirit. Consider a heartfelt dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors under the Taurus Sun. Recharge with peace and quiet. Get social, with Venus in Aries. Benefits flow through friends. Team collaborations thrive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular under the Taurus Sun. Assume authority, with Venus in Aries. Take on greater leadership. Career advancement is distinctly possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — For the next month, with the Sun in Taurus, advance your professional agenda. Explore and discover new beauty with Venus in Aries. Venture forth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your influence. Travel beckons this month under the Taurus Sun. Cash flow rises, with Venus in Aries. Divert funds to savings. Invest in beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared finances for growth under the Taurus Sun. Partnerships flourish this month, with Venus in Aries. Your collaboration could get profitable. Work together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop strong partnerships this month, with the Sun in Taurus. Prioritize health, fitness and work, with Venus in Aries. Energy grows with practice and exercise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your work and health flower. Strengthen practices this month under the Taurus Sun. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Aries. Creativity and romance sparks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance, creativity and fun abound, with the Sun in Taurus. Beautify your home, with Venus in Aries. Share domestic joys with family and friends.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Fix up your place this month. Invest in home and family under the Taurus Sun. Creative arts satisfy, with Venus in Aries. Express your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Write and share your message. Your creativity flourishes, with the Sun in Taurus. This month gets lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Grow savings and beauty.
Thought for Today: “Life is made up of desires that seem big and vital one minute, and little and absurd the next. I guess we get what’s best for us in the end.” — Alice Caldwell Rice, American humorist (1870-1942)
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is 99. Actor Leslie Phillips is 95. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., is 83. Actor George Takei is 82. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 81. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 78. Bluegrass singer-musician Doyle Lawson (Quicksilver) is 75. Actress Judith O’Dea is 74. Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 71. Actor Gregory Itzin is 71. Actress Jessica Lange is 70. Actress Veronica Cartwright is 70. Actor Clint Howard is 60. Actor Crispin Glover is 55. Actor Andy Serkis is 55. Olympic silver medal figure skater Rosalynn Sumners is 55. Actor William deVry is 51. Country singer Wade Hayes is 50. Actor Shemar Moore is 49. Actress Carmen Electra is 47. Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 47. Rock musician Marty Crandall is 44. Actor Joey Lawrence is 43. Country musician Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band) is 41. Actor Clayne Crawford is 41. Actor Tim Jo is 35.
Actor Carlos Valdes (TV: “The Flash”) is 30.
