Today’s Birthday (08/18/18). Domestic harmony enchants this year. Disciplined practices strengthen physical capacities. Career surprises offer lucrative potential. Spiritual reflection this summer provides insight with a partner’s challenges, leading to personal flowering. Your health and energy grow this winter. Recharge with family at home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. List what you’d like to learn. Take pictures and notes to express your amazing discoveries. Play an ace you’ve been holding.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review your reserves and plans for growth. A formidable barrier blocks the path. You can see what wasn’t working. Share dreams and resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces with a master of surprises for a lucky discovery. Delicate negotiations may be required. Listen to suggestions. Good news arrives from far away.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Concentrate on physical action. Coordinate movements, rhythm and syncopation. Lay down excess baggage. Figure out what’s needed. Don’t lose focus, or risk making mistakes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a gamble on love. Talk about your enthusiasms. A change of scene, together, works wonders. Romance doesn’t need to be expensive. Enjoy a rendezvous.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — The next two days are good for domestic projects. Listen to a family member with a concern or dilemma. Bear witness and offer support.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share ideas, solutions and inspiration. Edit your thoughts for clarity and simplicity. Love grows through communication. Express your creative arts and passions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next two days could get lucrative. Stick to your budget, or risk blowing the surplus. Make deals. Buy and sell. Sign contracts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want and how to get it. Pursue a creative passion project. Connect with talented players. A lucky break slowly unfolds.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate in a peaceful sanctuary. Consider love, passion and dreams. Put together a persuasive plan. Recharge and restore your energies. Silence soothes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your friends stretch your reach and capacities. Pull together for a common cause. Old assumptions get challenged. Keep communication channels open. You’re gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Don’t overfill your schedule. Pace yourself. Keep a positive outlook. Practice a craft you love. Prepare for an inspection or test.
Today’s Birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 91. Movie director Roman Polanski is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 82. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 76. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 73. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 68. Country singer Jamie O’Hara is 68. Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 63. Actor Denis Leary is 61. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 60. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 57. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 57. Actor Craig Bierko is 54. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 50. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 49. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 49. Actor Christian Slater is 49. Actor Edward Norton is 49. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 48. Actress Kaitlin Olson is 43. Actor-writer-director Hadjii is 42. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 42. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 39. Actress Mika Boorem is 31. Actress Maia Mitchell is 25. Actress Parker McKenna Posey is 23.
Thought for Today: “Memory is more indelible than ink.” — Anita Loos (1888-1981)
