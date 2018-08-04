Today’s Birthday (08/04/18). Harmonize with family this year. Build strength through exercise and a healthy diet. Career twists surprise. Make summer plans to fulfill a dream before partnership changes lead to a personal epiphany. Take your health and fitness to new levels this winter. Domestic bliss grows.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Look for ways to decrease your financial obligations. Cut waste and hidden expenses. Save more than you think you need. Someone is impressed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing. Your confidence grows, despite setbacks. You can see what wasn’t working. Find the weakness. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Resist temptation to overspend or overindulge. Your mood reflects peace and quiet. Clean up old projects to make space for what’s next.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A conflict between love and money could arise between friends. Don’t get talked out of what you want. Help others see the big picture.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work may interfere with play. Get help from a strong partner. All is not as it appears. Don’t forget something important. Outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your frontiers without stepping on anyone. Let go of a preconception. Defer gratification if necessary. Dream and plan for an upcoming trip.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial worries could frustrate. Misunderstandings come easily; avoid harsh words. Proceed with caution, or risk breaking something. Sit still and breathe deeply. Find solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream about the perfect relationship and partnership. Once you can imagine what you want, you can make a persuasive case. Articulate your desires.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing, but take it slow. Work out the kinks before you try new moves. Get your heart pumping. Restore energy with good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Two heads are better than one. Do more research before launching a passion project. Tempers may be short. Do what’s best for family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get tools and supplies together for a domestic project. Consider all possibilities. Not everyone agrees with the plan. Find common ground, and work from there.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay out of someone else’s argument. Misunderstandings spark with the slightest provocation. Hide away, and keep quiet. Write down your dreams and imaginative ideas.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress-singer Tina Cole is 75. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 74. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 69. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 63. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 63. Actress Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 60. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 60. Actress Lauren Tom is 59. Former President Barack Obama is 57. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 57. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 56. Actress Crystal Chappell is 53. Author Dennis Lehane is 53. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 50. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 50. Actor Michael DeLuise is 49. Race car driver Jeff Gordon is 47. Rapper-actress Yo-Yo is 47. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 37. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actress Meghan Markle, is 37. Actress Abigail Spencer is 37.
Actress Greta Gerwig is 35. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 33. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 30. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 26. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 23.
Thought for Today: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” — Anne Frank (1929-1945)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.