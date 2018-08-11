Today’s Birthday (08/11/18). This year revolves around home and family. Consistent efforts raise health and fitness levels. Consider surprising professional possibilities. Summer meditations provide peace to support breakdowns with a partner, leading to rising confidence. Physical performance surges this winter. Take action for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unexpected news. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Cancer New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use creativity with sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Lucrative possibilities abound. Raise your cash flow velocity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 5 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Discover something new about the past. Begin a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout with this New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Start another chapter together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality with this New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Arlene Dahl is 93. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 75. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 75. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 72. Country singer John Conlee is 72. Singer Eric Carmen is 69. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 68. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 65. Singer Joe Jackson is 64. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 61. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 59. Actress Viola Davis is 53. Actress Embeth Davidtz is 53. Actor Duane Martin is 53. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 51. Rhythm-and-blues musician Chris Dave is 50. Actress Anna Gunn is 50. Actress Ashley Jensen is 50. Actress Sophie Okonedo is 50. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 50. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 48. Actor Nigel Harman is 45. Actor Will Friedle is 42. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 39. Actress Merritt Wever is 38. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 35. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Singer J-Boog is 33. Rapper Asher Roth is 33. Actress Alyson Stoner is 25.
Thought for Today: “Keep your dreams, for in them lies joy denied to men grown wise.” — Edgar A. Guest, American author, journalist and poet (1881-1959)
