Today’s Birthday (12/22/18). Together you can move mountains this year. You’re a powerful force when committed. Fall in love without warning. Your leadership this winter supports family past a financial obstacle. Take a partnership to new levels next summer, before shifting focus with a personal project. Share your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Cancer Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities bloom under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Cash flows both in and out. Keep track.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Push your own boundaries and limitations. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — One door closes as another opens. This Full Moon in Cancer shines on a spiritual fork in the road. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates a new social phase. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, greetings and goodbyes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning a new professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a shift in your career. Focus on current passions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Begin another phase in an exploration. The Cancer Full Moon illuminates your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Go to the source. Learn from a master.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point in a partnership with this Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments to pass an obstacle or barrier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Shifting conditions can affect your physical health and fitness with this Full Moon. Review and revamp your skills and practices. Look for ways to increase fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon in Cancer. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 82. Country singer Red Steagall is 80. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 74. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 73. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 70. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 70. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 70. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 67. Actress BernNadette Stanis is 65. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 58. Country singer-musician Chuck Mead is 58. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 56. Actress Lauralee Bell is 50. Country singer Lori McKenna is 50. Actress Dina Meyer is 50. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 48. Actress Heather Donahue is 45. Actor Chris Carmack is 38. Actor Harry Ford is 36. Actor Greg Finley is 34. Actor Logan Huffman is 29. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 29. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 25.
Thought for Today: “My mistakes are my life.” — Samuel Beckett (1906-1989)
